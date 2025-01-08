Beyond Blue Redefines Luxury Travel: Groundbreaking Series Concludes with Courchevel Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isle Blue , a global leader in luxury villa rentals and bespoke travel experiences, has redefined luxury travel content with the debut of Beyond Blue: The Luxury Travel Show . Designed to captivate discerning travelers, this innovative series offers a fresh perspective on high-end travel, blending cinematic storytelling with actionable insights to inspire affluent globetrotters worldwide.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Adventure: Luxury Ski Chalet in Courchevel & Iconic Ski Destinations Worldwide Groundbreaking Series Concludes with Courchevel Finale

The finale episode , filmed in Courchevel, showcases the glamour and exclusivity of one of the world's most iconic alpine destinations. Featuring snow-draped landscapes, impeccable five-star accommodations, and expert tips for elevating the ski experience, this breathtaking conclusion underscores Beyond Blue's commitment to redefining how we experience luxury travel. Watch the Courchevel episode now on YouTube .

About Isle Blue

Isle Blue is a premier luxury villa rental company specializing in curating extraordinary travel experiences. With a portfolio of the world's most exclusive villas and personalized concierge services, Isle Blue is dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for its clients. Beyond Blue represents Isle Blue's innovative step into content creation, showcasing the best of luxury travel through stunning visual storytelling.

Season 1 Highlights

Exclusive Villa Tours: Explore the most sought-after properties in St. Barts.

Explore the most sought-after properties in St. Barts. Family Luxury Travel: Insider tips for planning extraordinary family vacations.

Insider tips for planning extraordinary family vacations. Event Planning Guides: Discover the art of hosting events in luxury settings.

Discover the art of hosting events in luxury settings. Grand Finale: Immerse yourself in the alpine elegance of Courchevel.

The series is available on YouTube , offering easy access to audiences worldwide.

Beyond Blue: A New Era of Luxury Travel

Beyond Blue invites travelers on a visually stunning journey through the world's most iconic luxury destinations. From family-friendly villas to insider guides on crafting unforgettable experiences, each episode is a masterclass in high-end travel. The show goes beyond traditional travel content, blending cinematic visuals with practical advice to inspire and inform travelers and industry professionals alike.

Why Beyond Blue Matters

Unlike conventional travel shows, Beyond Blue focuses on the intersection of luxury, personalization, and experience. It caters to a growing audience of affluent travelers seeking inspiration for their next extraordinary getaway. By combining cinematic storytelling with actionable insights, Beyond Blue offers a unique perspective that sets it apart in the luxury travel space.

Susan Perry Shares Her Vision

"Luxury travel isn't just about where you go; it's about how you experience it," says Susan Perry, host of the series and Director of Marketing for Isle Blue. "With Beyond Blue, we're creating a window into the exceptional, offering viewers inspiration that's both aspirational and attainable. The Courchevel episode is just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative journey for our viewers and partners."

What's Next for Beyond Blue

With the success of Season 1 , Beyond Blue plans to expand its reach in 2025. Upcoming episodes will feature luxury locations across Europe and the Caribbean, with a continued focus on delivering unparalleled content that resonates with a global audience. The team is also exploring partnerships with leading luxury brands and travel influencers to enhance the series' appeal and impact.

About Beyond Blue

Beyond Blue is a luxury travel show that explores the world's most exclusive destinations and experiences. With a focus on storytelling, aesthetics, and actionable travel tips, the series caters to luxury travelers seeking inspiration for their next adventure. Watch now on YouTube .

