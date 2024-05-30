Beyond Bollywood: NYIFF 2024 Explores the Rich Tapestry of Indian Cinema

NYIFF 2024 delves into the multifaceted realm of Indian cinema and celebrates the illustrious legacy of Shabana Azmi with a retrospective tribute.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), North America's longest-running festival dedicated to Indian cinema, announces its 24th edition program, brimming with bold narratives, captivating documentaries, and insightful shorts. Brimming with bold narratives, captivating documentaries, and insightful shorts, NYIFF 2024 promises a captivating exploration of modern Indian filmmaking from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024, at Village East by Angelika in New York City.

This year's festival boasts a rich selection of 49 films, encompassing features, documentaries, and shorts, in 12 Indian languages and even Sinhalese and Arabic. From thought-provoking dramas like "Dear Jassi" by celebrated Indian American director Tarsem Singh to the poignant "Paradise," a Sri Lankan drama presented by the legendary Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, NYIFF 2024 offers a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences.

The festival shines a spotlight on the brilliance of Indian actresses. The legendary Shabana Azmi, celebrating her 50th year in cinema, will attend a special event featuring a screening of her iconic film "Fire" followed by a conversation with filmmaker Mira Nair. Ms. Azmi will delve into her remarkable journey, from her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal's "Ankur," to her trailblazing roles that have earned her five National Film Awards and international accolades Additionally, captivating performances by Sanya Malhotra ("Mrs."), Rajshri Deshpande ("Privacy"), and Tannishtha Chatterjee ("Yellow Bus") promise to enthrall audiences.

NYIFF 2024 presents a compelling platform for established directors like Umesh Kulkarni ("U=Me") and Srijit Mukherji ("Padatik") alongside the works of exciting new voices like Pooja Kaul ("The Umesh Chronicles") and Wendy Bednarz ("Yellow Bus").

"I have been associated with the New York Indian Film Festival since its inception and I am heartened by the progress it has made over the years in leaps and bounds. I am happy that my 50th year is being celebrated at the NYIFF and I look forward to it," Ms. Azmi said.

"NYIFF is a must-watch event for anyone interested in Indian cinema and its growing impact on global cinema. It offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse cinematic voices emerging from India today," said Dr. Nirmal Mattoo, Chairman of the Indo-American Arts Council, the organization that presents the film festival.

"We aim to truly underscore the NYIFF commitment to diversity and cultural representation in film," said Aseem Chhabra, NYIFF Festival Director. "This year, we will feature films in 12 languages spoken in India: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil. Two films also feature Sinhalese and Arabic languages. All films will have English subtitles."

"I am thrilled to present the lineup for this year's New York Indian Film Festival. Our selection of films not only epitomizes the artistic brilliance we champion but also mirrors the vibrant narratives we strive to share with our community. This year, the amalgamation of cultural richness, outstanding narratives, and stellar performances is poised to make this edition of the festival unparalleled in its appeal," said Poonam Khubani IAAC Board Member.

NYIFF recognizes the power of cinema as a tool for social change. Shabana Azmi, a champion for social activism, exemplifies this spirit. The festival fosters cultural understanding and celebrates the vibrant Indian diaspora community in North America.

Join NYIFF 2024 for an immersive journey into the heart of contemporary Indian cinema. Witness the power of storytelling, celebrate artistic excellence, and discover the depth and vibrancy of Indian culture. For tickets and festival information, visit https://www.nyiff.us/.

