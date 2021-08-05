Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci, a Retrospective Art Exhibition in Tribute to Bharat Dalal and Dedicated to the 75th Year Celebration of the Independence of India, to be Hosted in New York from August 25th - 27th

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six-piece retrospective art exhibit Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci will be on display at the Consulate General of India in New York City beginning on August 25th with a private event hosted by Mr. Sushil Shriwastwa, CEO of Arth Art International, before opening to the public on August 26th - 27th. The exhibit contains the life work of artist Bharat Dalal and serves to honor his legacy as well as the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Curated by Dr. Bernadette Escalona-Cooper & co-curated by Mr. Vikash Nand Kumar, the exhibit, "contains diplomatic importance, establishing international relations between India, the United States and Italy," says Dr. Cooper. She describes Bharat Dalal as, "an international artist of Indian origin who traversed beyond boundaries, did his magnanimous paintings in the USA, and examined the works of the Italian great Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci."

Bharat Dalal was an exemplary painter who possessed a scientific thought process coupled with a philosophical outlook. During his lifetime, he felt an unexplained yet strong connection with the "universal genius" Leonardo da Vinci. At 27 years of age, Dalal was inspired by da Vinci to create a series of six massive artworks ranging in size from 81x48 inches to 81x180 inches called The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci. The project took him over five years to complete.

"Bharat Dalal brings you, the viewer, Leonardo da Vinci's polymath mind in today's context," said Sushil Shirwastwa, CEO of Arth Art International. "We are glad to organize this retrospective art exhibit in the USA, where Bharat Dalal created them originally."

Before his death in 2018, Dalal described The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci as being, "about those emotions, expressions and experiences of Leonardo that were trapped in transition, during his pursuit of solving the Universal Equation. The paintings are based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, not as an homage, but due to visions so persistently haunting."

Date: August 25

6:00 pm onwards

Location: The Consulate General of India, 3 E. 64th Street, New York, New York 10065

Dates: August 26 & 27

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: The Consulate General of India, 3 E. 64th Street, New York, New York 10065

