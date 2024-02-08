Beyond Bricks: Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Styles Catalog Showcases Cutting-Edge Designs and Trends

News provided by

Glen-Gery

08 Feb, 2024, 10:48 ET

New Product Catalog Offers Sneak Peek at Forthcoming Summit Series

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery Corporation, a premier brick manufacturer that is part of Brickworks North America, today announced its 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, a collection of trending brick styles, colors and new products for the year. The 2024 Brick Styles Catalog also offers readers a first look at the forthcoming new line, Summit Series, as part of its Molded Collection.

The new product line will debut later in 2024 and features long, linear bricks (3 ⅝" x 1 ⅝" x 17 ⅝") to create a captivating yet rugged aesthetic while showcasing varied coloring. The interplay of earthy tones remains on trend yet offers design versatility that lends depth and character to building structures, while the uneven textures and molded edges provide a tactile experience. The line will feature six shades; Rustique, Oyster Pointe, Sahara, Middle Plantation, King William and Royal Plum Full Range.

"As we unveil our 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, I'm thrilled to showcase Glen-Gery's commitment to being at the forefront of design and architectural trends," said Tim Leese, marketing director for Glen-Gery. "Our catalog isn't merely a collection of bricks but rather a testament to our desire to continue to innovate, create and look ahead with anticipation to best meet the building and design needs of our customers—all with a keen focus on style."

This year's Brick Styles Catalog also highlights Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot, a dark, extruded face brick that not only exudes a sense of boldness but also shimmers and reflects light. Due to the growing popularity of darker bricks, Glen-Gery extended the line, offering more design possibilities with Blue Velour Ironspot, which has a subtly rougher texture. Blue Smooth Ironspot and Blue Velour Ironspot are part of the Sioux City Blues Series in the Vogue Commercial Collection and draw upon deep blue tones from nature, a trending theme in 2024.

Additional line extensions via new colors and textures include:

  • Indulgence Klaycoat - Neutral color tones and a confident style offer a sense of presence. The line introduces two new colors in Light Pumice and Barely Gray.
  • San Selmo Corso - Elegant and elongated, this range features solid kiln-fired clay bricks, providing a bespoke stamp on contemporary architectural projects. They're made in Italy and feature a sleek linear slice more than twice the standard brick length. The line features two new shades in Adda and Reno.
  • Hanley Classics - Available in a medley of monochromatic neutral tones in both smooth and wirecut textures, the line features one new shade in Port Liberte in both textures.
  • Element - An old world look with a unique face texture and slightly rounded edges, this range features two new shades in Cloudscape and Glacier Stone.
  • Lake House - Tapping into the popular trend of mixed mediums, the rough and rugged edges of the Lake House Series offer a unique look that pairs well with stone or other materials. This line features the new shade, Buffalo Trail.

The 2024 Brick Styles Catalog features more than 450 brick products. To view the digital version or order the print version of Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, visit https://www.glengery.com/2024-styles-catalog.

ABOUT GLEN-GERY
Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 400 brick products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has eight brick manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kelly Nguyen
[email protected]
cell: 609-385-6701

SOURCE Glen-Gery

Also from this source

Glen-Gery Reveals 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot

Glen-Gery Reveals 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot

Glen-Gery, one of North America's oldest brick manufacturers and a Brickworks North American company, reveals its 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.