Beyond Bricks: Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Styles Catalog Showcases Cutting-Edge Designs and Trends

New Product Catalog Offers Sneak Peek at Forthcoming Summit Series

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery Corporation , a premier brick manufacturer that is part of Brickworks North America, today announced its 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, a collection of trending brick styles, colors and new products for the year. The 2024 Brick Styles Catalog also offers readers a first look at the forthcoming new line, Summit Series, as part of its Molded Collection.

The new product line will debut later in 2024 and features long, linear bricks (3 ⅝" x 1 ⅝" x 17 ⅝") to create a captivating yet rugged aesthetic while showcasing varied coloring. The interplay of earthy tones remains on trend yet offers design versatility that lends depth and character to building structures, while the uneven textures and molded edges provide a tactile experience. The line will feature six shades; Rustique, Oyster Pointe, Sahara, Middle Plantation, King William and Royal Plum Full Range.

"As we unveil our 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, I'm thrilled to showcase Glen-Gery's commitment to being at the forefront of design and architectural trends," said Tim Leese, marketing director for Glen-Gery. "Our catalog isn't merely a collection of bricks but rather a testament to our desire to continue to innovate, create and look ahead with anticipation to best meet the building and design needs of our customers—all with a keen focus on style."

This year's Brick Styles Catalog also highlights Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot, a dark, extruded face brick that not only exudes a sense of boldness but also shimmers and reflects light. Due to the growing popularity of darker bricks, Glen-Gery extended the line, offering more design possibilities with Blue Velour Ironspot, which has a subtly rougher texture. Blue Smooth Ironspot and Blue Velour Ironspot are part of the Sioux City Blues Series in the Vogue Commercial Collection and draw upon deep blue tones from nature, a trending theme in 2024.

Additional line extensions via new colors and textures include:

Indulgence Klaycoat - Neutral color tones and a confident style offer a sense of presence. The line introduces two new colors in Light Pumice and Barely Gray.

- Neutral color tones and a confident style offer a sense of presence. The line introduces two new colors in Light Pumice and Barely Gray. San Selmo Corso - Elegant and elongated, this range features solid kiln-fired clay bricks, providing a bespoke stamp on contemporary architectural projects. They're made in Italy and feature a sleek linear slice more than twice the standard brick length. The line features two new shades in Adda and Reno .

- Elegant and elongated, this range features solid kiln-fired clay bricks, providing a bespoke stamp on contemporary architectural projects. They're made in and feature a sleek linear slice more than twice the standard brick length. The line features two new shades in Adda and . Hanley Classics - Available in a medley of monochromatic neutral tones in both smooth and wirecut textures, the line features one new shade in Port Liberte in both textures.

Available in a medley of monochromatic neutral tones in both smooth and wirecut textures, the line features one new shade in Port Liberte in both textures. Element - An old world look with a unique face texture and slightly rounded edges, this range features two new shades in Cloudscape and Glacier Stone.

An old world look with a unique face texture and slightly rounded edges, this range features two new shades in Cloudscape and Glacier Stone. Lake House - Tapping into the popular trend of mixed mediums, the rough and rugged edges of the Lake House Series offer a unique look that pairs well with stone or other materials. This line features the new shade, Buffalo Trail.

The 2024 Brick Styles Catalog features more than 450 brick products. To view the digital version or order the print version of Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Styles Catalog, visit https://www.glengery.com/2024-styles-catalog .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 400 brick products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has eight brick manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

