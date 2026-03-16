Beyond Chipmaking: Taiwan's Asia New Bay Area Emerges as a Global Nexus for Integrated AI Solutions

KAOHSIUNG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global AI revolution continues to reshape the technological landscape, NVIDIA has emerged as its defining force — and Taiwan stands at the very heart of that transformation. At this year's NVIDIA GTC, the industry's most influential annual summit, more than 20 Taiwanese companies showcased cutting-edge innovations spanning chip manufacturing, server infrastructure, and edge computing solutions, underscoring Taiwan's indispensable role in the global AI supply chain. At the forefront of this transformation is the Asia New Bay Area (ANBA) in Kaohsiung, which has rapidly emerged as a premier hub for developing and exporting integrated AI solutions to markets worldwide.

The Asia New Bay Area Research and Training Base and surrounding industrial clusters form a thriving ecosystem for smart tech R&D, validation, and talent development.

Taiwan's critical importance to the global technology ecosystem was recently affirmed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who declared, "Without Taiwan, there is no NVIDIA." This recognition is further validated by Taiwan's latest ranking in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (DCR), where the island climbed to 10th place globally, with a standout 3rd-place finish in "Future Readiness." Within this broader strategic vision, ANBA is serving as the launchpad for Taiwan's next chapter in AI software-hardware integration.

Propelled by the momentum of the NVIDIA GTC era, ANBA has cultivated a dense, world-class semiconductor and AI-powered IoT ecosystem. The district is currently accelerating the buildout of a formidable 207 PFlops computing infrastructure — one of the most powerful in the Asia-Pacific region. Beyond raw computational capacity, AI applications developed at ANBA have already been successfully deployed and exported to 11 countries, including the United States, Japan, and multiple Southeast Asian nations.

Industry Leaders Driving the "AI + Industry" Paradigm

A growing roster of global industry leaders is leveraging ANBA as a flagship site for industrial AI innovation:

Foxconn: As the world's largest AI server manufacturer, Foxconn has partnered with NVIDIA to establish a supercomputing center in Taiwan. Its independently developed CityGPT platform leverages an end-to-end vertical integration model to unify AI-driven urban infrastructure. Built on the NVIDIA AI platform and Digital Twin technology, CityGPT has been deployed in real-world applications, including safety inspections and improvements at accident-prone intersections in Kaohsiung, with plans to scale across 120,000 intersections citywide. Through AI-powered dialogue and VR interaction, the platform deeply integrates smart traffic management and healthcare services into citizens' daily lives, advancing a vision of safer and more seamless connected city governance.

As the world's largest AI server manufacturer, Foxconn has partnered with NVIDIA to establish a supercomputing center in Taiwan. Its independently developed CityGPT platform leverages an end-to-end vertical integration model to unify AI-driven urban infrastructure. Built on the NVIDIA AI platform and Digital Twin technology, CityGPT has been deployed in real-world applications, including safety inspections and improvements at accident-prone intersections in Kaohsiung, with plans to scale across 120,000 intersections citywide. Through AI-powered dialogue and VR interaction, the platform deeply integrates smart traffic management and healthcare services into citizens' daily lives, advancing a vision of safer and more seamless connected city governance. Pegatron: Through its PEGAVERSE platform, Pegatron enables enterprises to complete production line design and verification before physical equipment is installed. By integrating real-time IoT data and AI Agents, the platform facilitates cross-border collaboration and real-time diagnostics, effectively optimizing processes, reducing costs, and boosting efficiency. Furthermore, it empowers machines with self-optimizing capabilities, realizing the vision of smart manufacturing and cementing its leadership in Industrial AI.

Through its PEGAVERSE platform, Pegatron enables enterprises to complete production line design and verification before physical equipment is installed. By integrating real-time IoT data and AI Agents, the platform facilitates cross-border collaboration and real-time diagnostics, effectively optimizing processes, reducing costs, and boosting efficiency. Furthermore, it empowers machines with self-optimizing capabilities, realizing the vision of smart manufacturing and cementing its leadership in Industrial AI. Genesis Technology Inc: Established its AI and IoT Ecosystem Development Base and R&D Center in Kaohsiung's ANBA , partnering strategically with Cisco to cultivate over 5,000 AI and IoT professionals. Its proprietary Smart⁺ AI solutions — spanning digital twin, cybersecurity, and AI vision recognition — have powered Kaohsiung Port's digital transformation, driving its evolution into a world-class smart port on par with Abu Dhabi , and earning the Cisco Partner Innovation Challenge 2025 GC Winner.

5,000 AI and IoT professionals. Its proprietary Smart⁺ AI solutions — spanning digital twin, cybersecurity, and AI vision recognition — have powered Kaohsiung Port's digital transformation, , and earning the Formosa Plastics Corporation (FPC) : A long-established benchmark enterprise in the petrochemical industry, has fused decades of deep process and maintenance expertise with generative AI to launch FormosaGPT — a comprehensive, end-to-end smart factory solution covering commercial decision-making, automated optical inspection (AOI), and smart safety monitoring, effectively bridging the long-standing "experience gap" within the traditional petrochemical workforce.

: A long-established benchmark enterprise in the petrochemical industry, has fused decades of deep process and maintenance expertise with generative AI to launch FormosaGPT — a comprehensive, end-to-end smart factory solution covering commercial decision-making, automated optical inspection (AOI), and smart safety monitoring, effectively bridging the long-standing "experience gap" within the traditional petrochemical workforce. SYSTEX: Taiwan's leading IT services provider has targeted the metal processing sector, deploying generative AI to construct specialized industry knowledge corpora. The result: a reduction in production cycle times of over 30%, effectively converting complex industrial data into high-value business intelligence.

Taiwan's leading IT services provider has targeted the metal processing sector, deploying generative AI to construct specialized industry knowledge corpora. The result: a reduction in production cycle times of over 30%, effectively converting complex industrial data into high-value business intelligence. AUO: A global leader in display technology, AUO's innovative "ADaaS" (AI + Display as a Service) model combines its world-class panel technology with AI capabilities to deliver transformative smart healthcare solutions — including its 3D Smart Surgical Imaging Platform — currently being expanded across global markets.

According to the Observer Global AI Index 2025, Taiwan ranks in the global top ten for both "Government Strategy" and "Infrastructure." ANBA stands as the most tangible embodiment of this ambition — demonstrating that Taiwan has evolved from a hardware supplier into a full-spectrum AI partner across smart manufacturing, healthcare, and urban governance, aligning with core themes of this year's NVIDIA GTC.

Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to leverage the Asia New Bay Area as its primary innovation nexus to deepen collaborations with global enterprises across industries. By exporting the hard-won "Taiwan Experience" — the proven ability to seamlessly integrate hardware excellence with sophisticated AI software — ANBA is positioned to become a defining engine driving the intelligent transformation of industries around the world.

About Asia New Bay Area (ANBA)

The Asia New Bay Area (ANBA) is Kaohsiung's flagship innovation district and southern Taiwan's emerging hub for AI, smart technology, and international commerce. Home to a world-class semiconductor and AI-powered IoT ecosystem, ANBA continues to attract global enterprises, international startups, and cross-border technology partnerships under the ANBA 2.0 initiative, driving smart manufacturing, urban innovation, and industrial AI applications that have already been deployed across 11 countries. With ongoing development in logistics, tourism, and commercial infrastructure, ANBA is positioned as the definitive nexus for technology, trade, and investment in southern Taiwan. For more information, visit: https://eii.nat.gov.tw/asianewbayarea/

SOURCE ASIA NEW BAY AREA INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PARK OFFICE