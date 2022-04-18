Beyond Co-Op Seeks to Support New Homeschooling Parents and Build Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Co-Op Education, a homeschooling cooperative that is on a mission to help parents who are new to homeschooling build community and empower their children to succeed, is excited to announce that they are working to help homeschool families connect and get the support they need in a one-on-one setting.

Beyond Co-Op Education was founded in 2021 by homeschool parents Beth and Josh Figueroa. When beginning their homeschool teaching journey, they knew there had to be a better way for parents and their kids to get the resources they needed to succeed while learning at home. The solution was to create a 99% online homeschool program for connecting with other new homeschooling parents, creating a community between homeschool families while providing support in a one-on-one setting.

When it comes to homeschooling, many parents don't know where to start, and Beyond Co-Op wants those parents to know that they are not alone. Backed by their experience being in a similar situation, the Figueroas, unsure of what resources were available, unaware of the existing curriculum, or even where to simply begin, knew that they needed to be the ones to build a bridge. It was from these feelings that Beyond Co-Op Education formed, and since the beginning, its goal has been to be a resource for parents to connect with the support they need to homeschool their kids. This allows families to connect with others in similar situations, educational specialists, and credentialed teachers.

"Simply because you're homeschooling your children doesn't mean that you have to be disconnected," the Figueroas noted. With Beyond Co-Op Education, parents can choose the level of support they need from credentialed teachers and other resources. Support is available in a subscription-style format — either monthly, semi-monthly, or weekly — and parents can pick and choose the curriculum in which their families need support on a one-to-one basis. Beyond Co-Op also focuses on bringing the benefits of their subscription to families in need of flexible scheduling, providing access to homeschooling resources, and helping students to learn at their own pace.

Those interested in being hands-on and meeting other homeschool parents or finding out about Beyond Co-Op's various subscription plans can learn more at https://www.beyondco-op.com/choose-your-plan .

