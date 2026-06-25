Beyond Crumbs: A Smarter Approach to Post-Hosting Floor Cleanup

SEATTLE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After guests leave, cleanup often starts with what is most visible. Dishes are cleared, surfaces are wiped, crumbs are vacuumed, and clutter is put back in place. Once the room looks orderly again, it can be easy to assume the cleanup is complete.

But hosting can leave behind more than crumbs. Food preparation, foot traffic, spilled drinks, sauces, cooking oils, and everyday debris can result in sticky residue, tracked-in dirt and water marks across high-traffic areas of the home. In these moments, a floor that looks clean, may still benefit from a more complete wash.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Master is designed to help simplify this post-hosting reset. Its dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate throughout the cleaning process, applying fresh water and cleaning solution to the floor while collecting used water and debris in a separate tank.

Unlike traditional mopping methods that may reuse the same water across multiple areas, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master helps ensure the mess is lifted from the floor and contained, rather than being redistributed during the cleaning process.

After a gathering, the goal isn't always a deep clean of the space. Sometimes it's as simple as getting it back to feeling fresh, comfortable, and ready for everyday life again. For households managing the mix of dry debris and floor residue that can follow entertaining, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master offers a more complete approach to the post-hosting cleanup.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Master is available through Tineco U.S. and select retail partners.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco