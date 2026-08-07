Tineco Launches Its Most Advanced Floor Washer to Date, the FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro

Bringing together advanced cleaning technology, intelligent water control and automated maintenance for cleaner, drier hard floors

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco today announced the launch of the FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro, its next-generation smart wet-dry vacuum and floor washer for hard floors. As the brand's most advanced floor washer to date, the new model combines a sleek, technology-inspired design with Tineco's latest cleaning innovations and the Smart Refresh Station to deliver a smarter, more seamless cleaning experience. It features targeted HydroBurst cleaning, intelligent water control, improved reach and automated self-cleaning, it helps households remove stubborn messes, reduce streaks and complete everyday floor care with less effort and fewer interruptions.

From dried-on spills to water marks, hair and debris along baseboards, the FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro is engineered to solve the everyday frustrations that determine whether a floor feels truly clean. HydroBurst releases a high-pressure water jet to help break down stubborn grease, dried-on stains and residue before they are lifted away by 25,000 Pa of suction. Working alongside Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor, the system automatically adjusts suction power and water flow based on the mess it detects, reducing the need to stop and manually change settings.

To leave floors cleaner and drier, Tineco's Smart-Sensing StreakFree Scraper automatically lifts as the floor washer moves forward and presses down as it is pulled back, helping collect water and reduce streaks. Backtrack Water Erasure then automatically removes any remaining water at the end of the cleaning path.

The FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro is also designed to reach areas that are often difficult to clean thoroughly. Its 11-centimetre, or 4.3-inch, lay-flat design makes it easier to clean beneath low furniture, while SmoothDrive Technology provides 360-degree all-directional propulsion for moving forward, pulling back and navigating tight corners with less effort. Triple-sided edge cleaning and a DustReveal headlight also help clean along baseboards and illuminate dust in darker areas.

For homes with hair or pet fur, the DualBlock anti-tangle design helps prevent wrapping around the brush roller, while Tineco's MHCBS technology continuously cleans the brush roller during use to help maintain consistent performance. After cleaning, the upgraded FlashDry system uses air heated to 230°F, or 110°C, to dry the brush roller and filter in five minutes. SilentDry offers a quieter drying option, operating at no more than 45 dB(A).

Additional features include Quiet Mode for low-noise cleaning, an easy-to-see thumb screen with real-time status updates and app connectivity for monitoring progress and accessing product support. The floor washer also features a 0.85-litre clean-water tank and a 0.72-litre dirty-water tank. Upgraded pouch-cell batteries provide up to 100 minutes of runtime in Quiet Mode or 75 minutes in Auto Mode, while 2A flash charging helps prepare the floor washer for its next use. Setting the floor washer apart is the Smart Refresh Station, which automatically replenishes hot water throughout the cleaning process, eliminating the need for manual refilling.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro is available now for an MSRP of $1,199 USD at Tineco.com, Amazon, and through select retail partners.

The launch of the FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Scientist Pro reflects Tineco's continued commitment to advancing smart home cleaning through intelligent technologies that make everyday floor care more efficient, more convenient and more effective.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco