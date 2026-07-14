TINECO ACHIEVES NO. 1 POSITION ACROSS FIVE OF AMAZON'S LARGEST GLOBAL MARKETPLACES

Company ranks No. 1 in Amazon's wet & dry vacuum cleaner (floor washer) category across the U.S., Germany, Italy, Canada and France

SEATTLE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor care, today announced that it has achieved the No. 1 ranking in the wet & dry vacuum cleaner (floor washer) category across five major Amazon marketplaces: Amazon US, Amazon Germany, Amazon Italy, Amazon Canada and Amazon France*. The achievement highlights Tineco's growing momentum in smart floor care and reinforces its leadership in one of the fastest-growing segments of the home appliance industry.

Since pioneering the world's first smart wet & dry vacuum cleaner in 2019, Tineco has transformed floor care through intelligent technology, premium engineering and consumer-focused design. The company's No. 1 rankings across key Amazon marketplaces in North America and Europe demonstrate the growing adoption of its innovative cleaning solutions and the continued demand for smarter, more efficient home cleaning experiences.

"Our success across Amazon's global marketplaces reflects the trust consumers have placed in Tineco and our commitment to continuous innovation," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Achieving the No. 1 ranking across five major Amazon marketplaces is an important milestone for our team and motivates us to continue developing intelligent products that make everyday cleaning simpler, more efficient and more enjoyable for households around the world."

The achievement is supported by Tineco's latest portfolio of intelligent cleaning solutions, each designed to address different household cleaning challenges through advanced technology and thoughtful engineering.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam combines HyperSteam™ technology with an innovative 180° Lay-Flat design, enabling users to remove stubborn messes while reaching underneath low furniture with ease. Powered by Tineco's intelligent iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology, it automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed according to the level of dirt detected, delivering an optimized cleaning experience in a single pass.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is engineered for exceptional flexibility, featuring HyperStretch 180° Lay-Flat technology that enables effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces, along with DualBlock Anti-Tangle technology to minimize hair wrap and ensure smooth, uninterrupted performance. Together with intelligent sensing technology, it provides consistently optimized cleaning across a variety of hard floor surfaces.

The PURE ONE STATION 5 delivers a smarter cordless vacuum experience through its 3-in-1 Smart Self-Clean Station, which automatically charges, self-cleans, and stores the vacuum after use. Combined with ZeroTangle™ technology and intelligent suction optimization, it offers powerful everyday cleaning while significantly reducing maintenance for a more convenient user experience.

Expanding Tineco's intelligent cleaning ecosystem beyond hard floors, the CARPET ONE Cruiser features PowerDry™ technology for faster drying and Intelligent Dirt Detection, which automatically adjusts cleaning performance based on the level of soil detected. Designed to remove embedded dirt and stains with greater efficiency, it delivers a deeper clean while helping carpets dry more quickly.

With an expanding portfolio spanning floor washers, cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners and other intelligent home appliances, Tineco continues to advance smart floor care through continuous innovation and products designed to make everyday cleaning easier and more efficient.

To learn more about Tineco and its portfolio of intelligent home appliances, please visit us.tineco.com.

*Source: Tineco internal tracking data. Rankings based on applicable Amazon category rankings across Amazon US, Amazon Germany, Amazon Italy, Amazon Canada and Amazon France. Tineco reserves the right of final interpretation.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the world's first smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

SOURCE Tineco