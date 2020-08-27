Beyond Definition Continues To Push The Boundaries Of What's Possible For Clients With Multiple Industry Awards In 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Definition, a strategy and creative agency located in Silver Spring, Maryland, announced that its design work on the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building was named in the AIGA 50, which recognizes design excellence in the DC-region.

The AIGA 50 recognition marks the nineteenth award that the agency has won so far this summer. Beyond Definition had previously been acknowledged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts at the Communicator Awards, the Baltimore Chapter of the American Marketing Association at the MX Awards, and Association Media & Publishing at the Excel Awards. The award wins span multiple categories including magazine redesign, website redesign, video marketing, marketing campaigns, and more.

"It's really an honor for our team to receive this type of recognition in 2020 and of course we are thrilled to be delivering award-winning strategy and creative for our clients," said Debbie Bates-Schrott, CEO and Founder of Beyond Definition.

Bates-Schrott continued, "We have come a long way in defining what the next steps look like for our agency and I am excited to see what the future holds for Beyond Definition as we continue to grow together."

The AIGA 50 is the second award Beyond Definition has won for their work with the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building. In addition to the AIGA 50, Beyond Definition received 2nd Runner-up Campaign of the Year, one of the MX Awards most coveted honors. Smithsonian had engaged Beyond Definition to develop a flexible identity with a dual-purpose logo that could serve the needs of both fundraising and promoting the upcoming launch of the Arts and Industries Building called The Future Project.

"Our goal with Beyond Definition has always been to build something completely unique for our clients that they won't get anywhere else," said Mark DeVito, president of Beyond Definition. "We like to say that we see the bigger picture to 'go beyond' what they thought was possible. These awards are confirmation that our refined approach is really working!".

Since rebranding from Bates Creative in 2019, Beyond Definition has evolved its portfolio of services to deliver more for current and future clients. Over the past year, Beyond Definition has added new strategists and creatives to its already robust team and honed in on its ability to help associations, nonprofits, and foundations further their mission.

To learn more about Beyond Definition, visit beyond-definition.com .

About Beyond Definition:

Beyond Definition is a strategy and creative agency serving mission-driven organizations. For 17 years, Beyond Definition has offered design, branding, digital, marketing, and print expertise to clients in the association, foundation, and nonprofit sectors. Beyond Definition was formerly Bates Creative and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The agency is a proud WBENC and WOSB-certified woman-owned business.

