Beyond Definition Launches New YouTube Series "Going Beyond" For An Engaging Look Inside The World Of Digital Marketing And Communications

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Definition, a strategy and creative agency located in Silver Spring, Maryland, announced the production and launch of a YouTube series, "Going Beyond." The inspiring, informative, and humorous show peels back the curtain on the world of digital marketing and communications with thoughtful conversations delivering actionable insights.

Host Mark DeVito, president of Beyond Definition, explores the challenges and opportunities that are driving brands forward in 2020 and beyond, alongside passionate leaders in technology, higher education, healthcare, nonprofits, and more.

"This program gives us the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and bring their personal experience into focus, which we feel is better than agencies predicting the future of marketing and communication strategies from our vantage point, and it's more fun," stated Mark DeVito, president, Beyond Definition

Beyond Definition has been navigating the marketing landscape with "Staying Connected During COVID-19," a blog series helping organizations push their brand forward during the pandemic. Going Beyond takes this mission a step further, aimed at creating impactful experiences by connecting with the greater creative community through video.

"We want to create something different than what we have traditionally offered by inviting inspiring, smart, and thoughtful brand leaders to our show who can deliver timely lessons rooted in their real-world experiences," said Debbie Bates-Schrott, founder and CEO of Beyond Definition.

Bates-Schrott continued, "Businesses are wondering how they can emerge from COVID-19 on a strong, united front. Going Beyond dives into what is happening right now to drive the next wave of innovation from a marketing and brand perspective."

Guests of the show include Michael Barnett, Brand Manager at Black and Decker, Nabila Chami, Director of Brand Strategy at the National Aquarium, Michelle Shen, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Little Kids Rock, among other brand leaders.

The next episode of Going Beyond airs live on Thursday, July 30, at 3PM ET. Scott Miller, best-selling author and EVP of Thought Leadership at FranklinCovey joins the show. FranklinCovey is most notable for teaching lessons from Stephen R. Covey's book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. As an expert in leadership and accountability, Miller will reveal how he is managing remote teams by "checking in not checking on," finding lessons in failure, and becoming the leader you would follow.

To watch the live event, subscribe to Beyond Definition's YouTube page.

About Beyond Definition:

Beyond Definition is a strategy and creative agency serving mission-driven organizations. For 17 years, Beyond Definition has offered design, branding, digital, marketing, and print expertise to clients in the association, foundation, and nonprofit sectors. Beyond Definition was formerly Bates Creative and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The agency is a proud WBENC and WOSB-certified woman-owned business.

