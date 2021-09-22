BEYOND DIVERSITY: 12 Non Obvious Ways to Build a More Inclusive World By Rohit Bhargava and Jennifer Brown

Beyond Diversity , available November 9, 2021, is inspired by the inaugural Non-Obvious Beyond Diversity Summit in January 2021. More than 200 DEI champions from around the globe came together at the virtual summit to share their stories, including casting directors, bookstore owners, disability community leaders, healthcare professionals, students, VCs, standup comedians, chief diversity officers, pro gamers, archaeologists, government insiders, startup founders, and even a master puppeteer. Over 75 percent of them identified as belonging to an underrepresented group and more than two-thirds identified as a gender other than male. The range of expertise and topics represented was equally diverse.

Their stories are sure to create moments of awareness and awakening. With real life testimony they show how each of us, no matter our background or identity, can have an impact and drive change in the world.

Beyond Diversity takes readers on an educational journey and lifts the lid on how bias and privilege have benefitted a few at the expense of the many. The book offers an ambitious look at diversity, equity, and inclusion through the lens of twelve specific themes: storytelling, identity, family, culture, education, retail, workplace, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, government, and the future. Each chapter paints a revealing picture of our world, the potential for change and what actions will help us get there.

The book is a call to action and Bhargava and Brown challenge each of us to build bridges to a more authentically diverse and equitable future. This is a book about being more than a bystander. It provides a much-needed directive for stepping off the sidelines and getting involved. The only way to enact change is to inspire bystanders to take action. For former bystanders, and DEI experts alike, this book offers a blueprint for action to create a more inclusive world for everyone.

With the ongoing global focus on inclusion and equity and the fast-moving shifts across society, Beyond Diversity provides relevant and timely expertise for individuals, organizations and leaders. The book's insights guide readers to compassionately and effectively respond to the deeply entrenched divisions, disparities and inequities that are prevalent across the world.

Beyond Diversity is currently available for pre-sale and will become available for sale on November 9, 2021. Visit nonobviousdiversity.com/media to download the book excerpt, join the launch team and access other media resources.

Advance Praise for Beyond Diversity

"Thought-provoking, layered and fresh. Each one of us has a part to play in creating a more inclusive world. Wherever you may be in your journey, Beyond Diversity is the weapon in your DEI arsenal. For the non-believers, bystanders, and uninitiated—be inspired to make better inclusion choices. For the believers, advocates, and experts—be rejuvenated in your fight for equity." —MICHELLE KING, Author of The Fix and CEO of Equality Forward

"Beyond Diversity is an urgently needed, eminently practical book that every leader should read. Bhargava and Brown have taken on a tough topic with sharp minds and open hearts. In a dozen crisp and fascinating chapters, they show how to move past mere sentiment to bring genuine inclusion into action." —DANIEL H. PINK, New York Times bestselling author of When, Drive, and To Sell Is Human

"Jennifer and Rohit have artfully used the power of storytelling to connect the reader with the lived experience of LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized communities that have been systematically discriminated against and 'othered' for far too long. We must build a society that is more inclusive of transgender and non-binary people and honors their contributions and realities. Their book opens eyes, hearts, and minds!" —AMBER HIKES, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

About the Authors

ROHIT BHARGAVA (he/him/his) is on a mission to help the world be more open-minded by teaching others how to be non-obvious thinkers. He is the founder of the Non-Obvious Company and previously spent 15 years leading brand strategy for large global brands while at Leo Burnett and Ogilvy. Rohit is the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of six books and is a popular Adjunct Professor of storytelling, persuasion, and marketing at Georgetown University.

JENNIFER BROWN (she/her/his) is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, author, and diversity and inclusion expert who is deeply passionate about building more inclusive workplaces where more of us can feel welcomed, valued, respected, and heard. As the Founder and CEO of Jennifer Brown Consulting (JBC), a certified woman- and LGBT-owned firm, Jennifer and her team design and execute inclusion strategies that have been implemented by some of the biggest companies and nonprofits in the world. She is also the bestselling author of two books, Inclusion: Diversity, The New Workplace and The Will to Change (2017) and How To Be An Inclusive Leader: Your Role in Creating Cultures of Belonging Where Everyone Can Thrive (2019).

Retail Price: $19.95 • Published 11/09/2021 in Paperback + Ebook + Large Format Print + Audio Book • ISBN - 978-1940858968 www.nonobviousdiversity.com

Contact:

Mara Silverio, [email protected]

SOURCE Non-Obvious Diversity

Related Links

http://www.nonobviousdiversity.com

