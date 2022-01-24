BEYOND FINANCE NAMED ONE OF THE BEST MIDSIZE PLACES TO WORK IN CHICAGO FOR 2022

"Beyond Finance provides an opportunity for our team to make a difference in people's lives by moving them beyond debt."

"Not only are we a startup, which allows people to come in and make a difference on their teams, but their work is meaningful," says Christa Gochenaur, VP of Talent Strategy. "Beyond Finance provides an opportunity for employees to make a difference in people's lives by moving them beyond debt. You really don't get that kind of opportunity often in a career."

Judging was based on algorithmically focused research ranking a company's compensation, culture programs, and employer benefits. This year's program weighted criteria more heavily on remote opportunities and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Built In's focus was to signify attributes tech professionals search for careers in 2022.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Built In's Chief Marketing Officer Sheridan Orr. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Researched categories for consideration of this award included:

Health and wellness

Remote benefits

Financial planning and stability

Flexible work environment

Professional development

Social impact

Hiring practices that promote diversity

Mental health day

About Beyond Finance

Based in Houston, Texas, Beyond Finance, LLC is a leader in the debt resolution industry and serves clients burdened by unsecured debt. Beyond Finance meets clients wherever they are in their debt journey and uses personalized debt reduction programs to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need. Beyond Finance establishes standards and best practices to move clients beyond debt and transform their lives with additional offices in San Diego and Irvine, California, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local, or remote employers of choice and leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles, and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture, and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

SOURCE Beyond Finance, LLC