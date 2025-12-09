Beyond Finance Recognized With 2025 Best in Biz Awards, Including Gold for Customer Service Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, the nation's largest debt consolidation organization, earned top honors in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards, including Gold in the Customer Service Team category. The Best in Biz Awards is one of the most prestigious business awards in North America, and the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications.

Beyond Finance also earned a Bronze Award as Company of the Year in the large size category.

"The empathetic approach our team takes in working with clients truly sets us apart," said Vanessa Hering, EVP of Strategy and Operations at Beyond Finance. "Earning recognition as the country's best customer service team honors the dedication of our people, who go above and beyond every day to support clients on their journey toward financial independence. Being recognized in the Company of the Year category further reinforces what we believe at our core, that when you put customers first, results follow."

Beyond Finance has made key investments to elevate the client experience, including the launch of an emotional intelligence training program for more than 300 Client Success team members and the introduction of weekly financial wellness webinars led by accredited financial therapists.

Best in Biz Awards 2025 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Most Customer Friendly Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, Most Environmentally Friendly Product, Tech for Good, CSR Program, Marketing Campaign, Event and Social Media Use of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. By combining the unparalleled expertise and experience of the top-notch editors and reporters with the vast diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards has always offered the most objective and unbiased judging, beyond programs scored by regular business professionals or by writers from one publication. The 2025 judging panel included, among others, writers from and contributors to Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Forbes, Globe and Mail, Inc., MediaPost, New York Times, Ottawa Citizen, and Wired.

Earlier this year, Beyond Finance was also recognized with a Gold Stevie Award as the Customer Service Department of the Year in Financial Services at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, named an Organization of the Year in the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group, and honored as the Financial Wellness Champion at the 2025 Banking Tech USA Awards.

About Beyond Finance: Beyond Finance, LLC, is the nation's largest debt consolidation company. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com

