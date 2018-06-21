Beyond Firefighters or Police Officers: Careers That Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside of college, for people who took out federal student loans, it may become difficult to find a career that can sustain them and their financial needs. Different jobs come with various benefits, explicitly stated by their employer or not, which may also make planning out a future based on a career difficult. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, has worked with thousands of clients whose student loans have become a burden and seen hundreds of different careers that clients have had, some of which qualify for a huge benefit of loan forgiveness.

Careers that come with loan forgiveness fall into the category of a specific program called the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and are always some type of not-for-profit organization. "There are some jobs that are more typically thought of for being a non-profit job, like being a firefighter or police officer, but there are also jobs like being a teacher, social worker, counselor or someone who works at a shelter. Honestly, the list goes on for a while. All of them are great careers for people to work in and for those who have federal student loans, they have a chance for loan forgiveness," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Borrowers interested in the PSLF program should know that loan forgiveness requires at least 10 years of proper payments to achieve as well as having the correct type of loans. AFBC has worked with clients who qualify for PSLF and have assisted them in applying for federal programs that might have lowered their payments while they've begun their journey towards student loan forgiveness. "Making sure that everything is done properly for a program like PSLF can be nerve-wracking to do alone. That's why AFBC was created - to help people help themselves with these types of programs and stop living a life burdened by federal student loans," said Molina.

