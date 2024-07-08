Beyond Glass Cases: The Library Company of Philadelphia's Collections Lab Explores History, Art, and Education with Riveting Exhibitions Throughout 2024

"We are extremely proud to work with this accomplished set of artists and historians as project partners and to present their work to a broad audience. Their projects transcend the traditional exhibition model in many ways. Beyond Glass Cases is part of The Library Company's ongoing commitment to boldly, honestly, and thoughtfully interpret challenging, and at times harmful, collection items." – Sarah J. Weatherwax, Project Manager, Beyond Glass Cases.

Beyond Glass Cases: The Library Company of Philadelphia's "Collections Lab" has been supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Key Dates and Information:

Each exhibition will take place at The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust Street, Phila., PA 19107

The Black Historians' Department: The Past Belongs to You curated by Tafari Robertson

Exhibition Runs from July 17, 2024 – September 17, 2024

Opening Reception : July 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Closing Reception: September 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Crania Americana and the Archive of Scientific Racism curated by Paul Wolff Mitchell

Exhibition Runs from August 19, 2024 – October 30, 2024

Opening Reception: September 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Project Obtuse musical composition premiere by Zachariah Julian followed by panel discussion: September 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street, Phila., PA.

Lineage by Mark Thomas Gibson

Exhibition Runs from October 15, 2024 – January 17, 2025

Opening Reception: October 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Glass Cases: Reflections

Exhibition Runs from February 13, 2025 – June 6, 2025

Opening Reception: February 13 at 5:00 p.m.

More Information is available by viewing our Introduction Video at this link .

About The Library Company of Philadelphia

The Library Company of Philadelphia is an independent research library founded in 1731 and specializing in American history and culture from the 17th through the early 20th centuries. The Library Company has collected books and graphics throughout its almost 300-year history. Today, the Library Company is faced with the task of finding new and better ways of advancing understanding and engaging public awareness of the complex histories of these sometimes-challenging collection items, while still holding space for their historical significance.

www.librarycompany.org

