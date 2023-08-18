BEYOND GRANITE: PULLING TOGETHER OPENS ON THE NATIONAL MALL

News provided by

Trust for the National Mall

18 Aug, 2023, 15:16 ET

First Outdoor Curated Art Exhibition of its Kind Brings New Stories and Perspectives to America's Civic Stage

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Granite: Pulling Together, a historic new exhibition bringing a series of six temporary art installations to the National Mall is now open.

The first curated outdoor exhibition of its kind in the history of the National Mall runs from Aug. 18Sept. 18, 2023, at six locations around the National Mall.

Continue Reading
Part of Beyond Granite: Pulling Together, vanessa german’s installation “Of Thee We Sing” is located on the Lincoln Memorial Plaza.
Part of Beyond Granite: Pulling Together, vanessa german’s installation “Of Thee We Sing” is located on the Lincoln Memorial Plaza.

Beyond Granite, a partnership among the Trust for the National Mall, the National Capital Planning Commission, and the National Park Service, is made possible through the generous support of the Mellon Foundation.

Curated by Monument Lab under the direction of Paul Farber and Salamishah Tillet, Beyond Granite: Pulling Together features installations from six leading contemporary artists that respond to a central curatorial question: "What stories remain untold on the National Mall?"

Opportunities to experience the exhibition are available throughout the run, including planned public programming events listed below. Registration and descriptions are available at www.beyondgranite.org/events.

SCHEDULED PUBLIC PROGRAMMING: BEYOND GRANITE: PULLING TOGETHER 

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • "Of Thee We Sing" – vanessa german
    • Blue Walk, ritual of movement and song, featuring a processional along the perimeter of the Reflecting Pool
    • 10 a.m.12 p.m., Base of the Lincoln Memorial
  • "America's Playground: DC" – Derrick Adams
    • Youth and IntergenPlay Day
    • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Constitution Gardens – East, near 17th St., NW
  • "Let Freedom Ring" – Paul Ramírez Jonas
    • Bell Giveaway and Song Re-Writing Workshop
    • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Smithsonian/National Mall Metro Station – 12th Street North

Friday, Aug. 25

  • "The Soil You See…" – Wendy Red Star
    • Indigenous Archives Conversation
    • 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., United States Institute of Peace Headquarters, 2301 Constitution Ave, NW

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • "For the Living" – Tiffany Chung
    • Public Conversation and Mapping Workshop
    • 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Constitution Gardens – West, near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial 
  • "HOMEGOING" – Ashon T. Crawley
    • Live Musical Performance
    • 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.Sylvan Theater, on the Washington Monument Grounds

Installation renderings, project videos, artist bios and more, are available at www.beyondgranite.org/exhibition. More information on the initiative is available at www.beyondgranite.org

SOURCE Trust for the National Mall

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.