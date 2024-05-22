Beyond Identity Launches Industry's First Secure Access Platform to Protect Against the Rise in Credential-Based Threats

Access Security Leader Delivers Secure-by-Design Solution to Address Public Breaches of Legacy Identity & Access Management Vendors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Identity , the leading provider of passwordless, phishing-resistant MFA, today announced the release of its Secure Access Platform , a secured-by-design solution engineered to protect organizations from the sophisticated and evolving landscape of credential and access-based attacks. This announcement comes at a critical time when industry-trusted Single-Sign-On (SSO) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools are increasingly compromised, as evidenced by recent high-profile breaches involving major players like Okta and Microsoft.

End-user view of the Beyond Identity SSO application launcher from a web browser, which provides an indication of the most frequently used applications for quick access and enables end-users to request access easily directly from their application launcher screen.

Beyond Identity's Secure Access Platform is a game-changer, crafted to be a standalone alternative to legacy SSO/IAMs or an integrated platform built to harden the security posture of existing SSO/IAMs. It addresses urgent security needs by combining passwordless, phish-resistant MFA with innovative SSO and risk detection capabilities, ensuring thorough management and mitigation of access risks with a platform that can make security guarantees.

"We have seen the vulnerability of legacy access management platforms in a series of terrible incidents concerning Okta, and with the recent CISA CSRB report stating major concerns with Microsoft's identity management system, as it played a critical role in China's attack on Microsoft cloud email services," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity. "This challenging security environment demands a comprehensive disruption of workforce access management and highlights the necessity for organizations to implement identity and access management tools that are inherently secure."

Innovative Features Addressing Modern Security Needs

Secure Single Sign-On (SSO): Optimized for zero-trust architectures, providing a secure by design, simple to administer, and easy-to-use passwordless user experience.

Optimized for zero-trust architectures, providing a secure by design, simple to administer, and easy-to-use passwordless user experience. Continuous Authentication: Validate user and device security compliance before authentication and continuously, even during active sessions, to account for risk over time, setting a new standard in access security.

Validate user and device security compliance before authentication and continuously, even during active sessions, to account for risk over time, setting a new standard in access security. Passwordless, Phish-Resistant MFA: Eliminate phishing as a threat to organizations even if users and admins click on malicious links.

Eliminate phishing as a threat to organizations even if users and admins click on malicious links. Device Posture Assurance: Gain visibility and control over security compliance across all devices, including unmanaged devices, providing comprehensive defenses against external threats

Gain visibility and control over security compliance across all devices, including unmanaged devices, providing comprehensive defenses against external threats Robust Integration Ecosystem: Get more out of your security stack investments by using all risk signals to make risk-based access decisions. Shift security left by not only adding detection and response capabilities to prevention.

About Beyond Identity:

A leader in access security, Beyond Identity is committed to delivering a secure identity platform that accelerates productivity. Beyond Identity is trusted by organizations like Snowflake, Unqork, and Cornell University, offering advanced solutions to eliminate access risks and promote zero-trust strategies. Learn more at beyondidentity.com.

