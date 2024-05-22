Beyond Identity Launches Industry's First Secure Access Platform to Protect Against the Rise in Credential-Based Threats

May 22, 2024, 06:00 ET
Access Security Leader Delivers Secure-by-Design Solution to Address Public Breaches of Legacy Identity & Access Management Vendors
NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Identity, the leading provider of passwordless, phishing-resistant MFA, today announced the release of its Secure Access Platform, a secured-by-design solution engineered to protect organizations from the sophisticated and evolving landscape of credential and access-based attacks. This announcement comes at a critical time when industry-trusted Single-Sign-On (SSO) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools are increasingly compromised, as evidenced by recent high-profile breaches involving major players like Okta and Microsoft.
Beyond Identity's Secure Access Platform is a game-changer, crafted to be a standalone alternative to legacy SSO/IAMs or an integrated platform built to harden the security posture of existing SSO/IAMs. It addresses urgent security needs by combining passwordless, phish-resistant MFA with innovative SSO and risk detection capabilities, ensuring thorough management and mitigation of access risks with a platform that can make security guarantees.
"We have seen the vulnerability of legacy access management platforms in a series of terrible incidents concerning Okta, and with the recent CISA CSRB report stating major concerns with Microsoft's identity management system, as it played a critical role in China's attack on Microsoft cloud email services," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity. "This challenging security environment demands a comprehensive disruption of workforce access management and highlights the necessity for organizations to implement identity and access management tools that are inherently secure."
Innovative Features Addressing Modern Security Needs
- Secure Single Sign-On (SSO): Optimized for zero-trust architectures, providing a secure by design, simple to administer, and easy-to-use passwordless user experience.
- Continuous Authentication: Validate user and device security compliance before authentication and continuously, even during active sessions, to account for risk over time, setting a new standard in access security.
- Passwordless, Phish-Resistant MFA: Eliminate phishing as a threat to organizations even if users and admins click on malicious links.
- Device Posture Assurance: Gain visibility and control over security compliance across all devices, including unmanaged devices, providing comprehensive defenses against external threats
- Robust Integration Ecosystem: Get more out of your security stack investments by using all risk signals to make risk-based access decisions. Shift security left by not only adding detection and response capabilities to prevention.
Discover the power of Beyond Identity's Secure Access Platform by signing up for a demo at https://www.beyondidentity.com/products/secure-workforce. Join us for live demonstrations at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2024, booth #843, from June 3 – 5 in National Harbor, MD.
About Beyond Identity:
A leader in access security, Beyond Identity is committed to delivering a secure identity platform that accelerates productivity. Beyond Identity is trusted by organizations like Snowflake, Unqork, and Cornell University, offering advanced solutions to eliminate access risks and promote zero-trust strategies. Learn more at beyondidentity.com.
