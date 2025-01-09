Beyond Identity Launches New Channel Program to Accelerate Partner Business Growth

Cybersecurity Leader Appoints Joel Vinocur as Senior Director of Channels to Boost Partner Profitability

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Identity , the leading provider of secure identity and access management (IAM) platform, today announced the launch of its new channel program and the appointment of channel leader Joel Vinocur as Senior Director of Channels. The new global channel program will drive partner growth, open new revenue streams, and offer high rewards through a three-tier structure.

"The launch of our channel program signifies our commitment to a partner-first strategy," said Mark Priebe, Vice President of Sales for Beyond Identity. "Our new program, coupled with the appointment of Joel Vinocur as Senior Director of Channels, is critical to our strategic growth plans as we develop collaborative opportunities with organizations in the VAR, MSP, distribution, and GSI space. Developing and nurturing these relationships are critical to driving growth for us and our partners as we work together to provide the tools and solutions that today's organizations need to detect, protect, prevent, and manage access risks."

An accomplished channel leader with nearly a decade of experience shaping go-to-market strategies, building robust channel programs, and accelerating growth across a diverse range of organizations, Vinocur joins Beyond Identity, where he will oversee the company's channel program by guiding sales strategy, building and fostering relationships and securing strategic collaborations. Before joining Beyond Identity, he held channel leadership roles in the threat intelligence and digital risk protection space for organizations such as ZeroFox and Recorded Future and co-founded an athletic apparel and footwear startup where he built distribution channels and cultivated independent contractor relationships to expand the company's footprint in Europe and West Africa.

"Beyond Identity's strategic growth for 2025 and beyond is full of opportunities," said Vinocur. "With the philosophy that 'you win with people,' we will develop collaborative opportunities built on trust and transparency as we invest in our partners to grow our joint businesses and drive relationships forward. Beyond Identity's new channel program will foster strong relationships and bring exceptional value as we enable organizations to eliminate risk and enable business progress. I am excited to join the team at such a pivotal time."

Beyond Identity's channel program is currently available in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and it plans to expand into Asia-Pacific and Japan. The program prioritizes mutual partnership and growth and includes a three-tier system (Silver, Gold, Platinum) to drive investments in joint opportunities, marketing funds, and additional benefits for partners as they grow with the company.

Key features include:

New technical certification opportunities to leverage joint services engagements and platform and demo access

Increasing levels of investment as a partner moves up within the program

High levels of guaranteed margin/ discount for sourced, fulfilled, or co-sold opportunities

Increased committed MDF funds for higher-tiered partners

Access and support from the Beyond Identity team

For more information on Beyond Identity's channel program and tiered benefits, visit https://www.beyondidentity.com/partners .

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is the only identity and access management (IAM) platform engineered to eliminate identity-based threats. Built on a secure-by-design architecture, Beyond Identity categorically prevents entire classes of attack vectors targeting user credentials and devices, which are the primary sources of enterprise risk. The Beyond Identity Secure Access platform delivers phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), device security for managed and unmanaged devices, frictionless access experience on any device, and precise risk-based access controls that account for integrated risk signals. Leading organizations, including Snowflake, Cornell University, Charlotte Hornets, and the City of Albany, trust Beyond Identity to remove access risks and achieve zero trust maturity. Learn more at beyondidentity.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Identity