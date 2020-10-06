Beyond Insurance and TrustLayer Announce New Strategic Partnership to Provide BIGN Members with Access to Risk Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Insurance and TrustLayer announce a strategic partnership to provide the Beyond Insurance Global Network (BIGN) with access to TrustLayer's collaborative, risk management platform. The platform helps businesses simplify the process of verifying and managing third-party compliance.

By leveraging TrustLayer's technology, BIGN members can combine their professional risk transfer expertise to provide best-in-class, value-added services. In the past, businesses typically endure a largely manual process to collect proof of coverage and compliance documentation. With TrustLayer, companies can automate the tracking and verification of third parties to assist insureds in mitigating loss, reducing risk, improving underwriting appetite, and streamlining carrier audits.

Scott Addis, CPCU, CRA, CBWA, TRA, CEO of Beyond Insurance, said, "The Beyond Insurance Process aligns perfectly with the TrustLayer solution in assisting insureds with contractual risk transfer and mitigating risks posed to a business by third parties. This partnership underscores the commitment Beyond Insurance has to providing industry-leading solutions to its Network members."

"We couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the Beyond Insurance Global Network and the opportunity to work with its members. Beyond Insurance and TrustLayer are perfectly aligned in our dedication to continuously help independent agents and brokers provide more value to their customers. This partnership will help TrustLayer expand our Collaborative Risk Management Platform to many members of the BIGN. It has been a pleasure working with their innovative team, and we look forward to future initiatives in partnership with BIGN," said Sharon Fox, CRM, CIP, Director, Business Development, for TrustLayer.

About Beyond Insurance

Beyond Insurance is a consulting firm that offers leadership training, cultural transformation, and talent and tactical development for enlightened professionals who are looking to take their practice to the next level. Since 2007, the proven and repeatable processes of Beyond Insurance have transformed individuals and organizations as measured by enhanced organic growth, productivity, profitability, and value in the marketplace.

The Beyond Insurance Global Network (BIGN) is a select group of more than 70 independent agencies on two continents with more than 2,000 employees and premiums exceeding $2 billion. www.beyondinsurance.com

About TrustLayer

TrustLayer is a collaborative risk management application that helps reduce friction between businesses. The company allows users to automate the verification of insurance, licenses, and compliance documents of their business partners (i.e., vendors, subcontractors, suppliers, borrowers, tenants, ridesharing, and franchisees). TrustLayer uses robotic process automation (RPA) and AI to automate this manual process. This allows companies to automatically verify the insurance and licenses of their partners. TrustLayer's pioneering solution is recognized by the industry and is a member of the BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) accelerator, BrushCreek Tech Insurance accelerator, winner of the 2019 R3 CordaCon Global Insurtech Challenge, and received top honors at The Institutes' 2020 annual convention. trustlayer.io

CONTACT: Tana Rusitanonta, (414) 301-1697, [email protected]

SOURCE TrustLayer

Related Links

https://trustlayer.io

