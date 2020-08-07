Beyond Labz Surpasses 200 School Installation Milestone

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Labz LLC announced today that it has surpassed 200 University and High School customers. The company was only formed one year ago and has rapidly expanded to support schools' blended and digital learning requirements for lab sciences.

"Lab time has always been a precious and scarce commodity," says Dr Brian Woodfield, Co-Founder of Beyond Labz and its original developer, "but it makes all the difference between learning Science versus just learning about Science. We want students to explore the classic experiments in science and, as a result, discover the underlying principles following their own path."

Lab simulations had previously found a firm place in blended programs for student lab prep, or student homework, but the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated their adoption into core lab practical sessions.

Over 200 schools , from the Ivy League to the Pac-12 are using Beyond Labz virtual lab simulations as a lab adjunct to increase capacity and efficiency, with students alternating one week in the virtual labs, and one week in the physical lab, as well as running fully online courses with Beyond Labz simulations substituting for the physical lab.

"We see blended learning and virtual lab simulations as the new normal," says Giovanni Tata, Director at Brigham Young University which is both a customer and a minority equity investor in Beyond Labz. "Schools will look for digital solutions to overcome physical capacity constraints."

About Beyond Labz

Beyond Labz has developed an open virtual lab engine that delivers the most open and accurate science lab simulations on the market. Using Beyond Labz simulations, students are free to make the choices and decisions that they would confront in an actual laboratory setting and, in turn, experience the resulting consequences.

Beyond Labz was founded in May 2019. Its three co-founders bring together a combination of deep education and tech experience and over half the staff have instructional experience.

