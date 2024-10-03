Beyond Launches Owner Insights

AI-driven insights empowers property managers to boost retention, streamline operations, and fuel growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , the pioneering leader in revenue management for the short-term rental (STR) sector, has announced the launch of Owner Insights , a groundbreaking feature within Beyond's Revenue Management System . Designed to enhance property manager-owner relationships, Owner Insights leverages Beyond's next-gen AI engine, Sage, to deliver performance summaries and real-time data to personalized dashboards.

"Owner engagement can be challenging, and having the right data at your fingertips is a crucial way to improve how property managers build and maintain that relationship," said Brian Brendell, SVP of Product at Beyond. "Owner Insights enables richer conversations with owners, allowing property managers to build trust and identify key insights for their owners, without adding more manual tasks each month. Additionally, Sage by Beyond creates some incredible time savings by instantly summarizing complex data points into digestible nuggets for owners. We know this is going to be a game changer for how our customers build trust and improve relationships with their owners."

Empowering property managers with actionable insights

Some of the most pressing pain points that property managers face include owner retention, time-consuming report generation, and accurate communication of performance metrics. With Owner Insights, property managers can create custom dashboards that collate real-time market trends, property performance metrics, and AI-driven insights into one easy-to-share package.

Key features of Owner Insights include:

Custom dashboards : With drag-and-drop insights, property managers can easily build or customize a dashboard that keeps them up-to-date in real time and enables them to keep owners informed and engaged.

: With drag-and-drop insights, property managers can easily build or customize a dashboard that keeps them up-to-date in real time and enables them to keep owners informed and engaged. AI-powered performance summaries : Beyond's AI engine, Sage, automates the analysis of key metrics and provides distinct and clear overviews of property performance to drive value for owners.

: Beyond's AI engine, Sage, automates the analysis of key metrics and provides distinct and clear overviews of property performance to drive value for owners. Real-time data with automated reports : With dynamic data integration, property managers have real-time, up-to-the-minute performance evaluation at their fingertips.

: With dynamic data integration, property managers have real-time, up-to-the-minute performance evaluation at their fingertips. Easy PDF exports: Reports can be easily exported and shared, which makes performance conversations straightforward and impactful.

Solving property management pain points

Property managers often struggle with maintaining clear communication with owners, especially when performance metrics are complex and varied. Owner Insights simplifies this process by providing a comprehensive, data-driven view of property performance that is easy for owners to understand. It addresses major pain points, such as:

Reducing owner churn : Customized, actionable performance insights give property managers the tools they need to demonstrate value and build stronger relationships with owners, helping to reduce turnover and build trust and loyalty.

: Customized, actionable performance insights give property managers the tools they need to demonstrate value and build stronger relationships with owners, helping to reduce turnover and build trust and loyalty. Streamlining report generation : Traditional manual reporting methods can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Owner Insights automates this process, ensuring accuracy and saving time.

: Traditional manual reporting methods can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Owner Insights automates this process, ensuring accuracy and saving time. Boosting competitive advantage: As property managers face competition from firms vying for their owners, Owner Insights provides a unique advantage with its tailored, data-driven approach.

Owner Insights is an essential tool for property managers looking to enhance their owner communication strategies. Its user-friendly interface and seamless integration within Beyond's platform ensure that property managers can maximize their efficiency and focus on growth.

"I love the look of the presentation and the ability to select groups of listings so that I can use it for new owner acquisition," said Julie Byrd, President of Cabo Villas. "It has become a regular part of my workflow with owners, and I especially appreciate the AI-generated recap, which serves as a fantastic starting point for crafting personalized notes. The ease and efficiency it offers have been invaluable."

With Owner Insights, Beyond further demonstrates its commitment to equipping property managers with advanced tools for revenue management and operational efficiency, and continues to cement its role as an innovator in the industry.

For more information about Owner Insights and Beyond's array of property management solutions, visit www.beyondpricing.com .

About Beyond

Beyond is fueling the Stays Industry by championing and innovating the discipline of Revenue Management for hospitality businesses around the world. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has helped thousands of users price millions of listings and make billions of dollars. Beyond's unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, advanced global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for every kind of hospitality business. Learn more about how Beyond is powering the business of Stays.

