Beyond Launches Predictive Revenue Solution to Redefine Vacation Rental Pricing

New feature sets with predictive capabilities, AI & machine learning technology, all backed by the best industry insights for advanced booking and revenue optimization.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, the pioneering leader in revenue management in the short-term rental sector, today announced the launch of its Predictive Revenue Solution – an unprecedented suite of solutions designed to empower property managers and hosts to maximize their revenue potential in a challenging market environment.

"At a time when the vacation rental industry is feeling the pinch of fewer bookings, we have engineered a forward-thinking, adaptive solution, led by our expertise in revenue management to turn the tide in favor of our clients," said Brian Brendell, SVP of Product at Beyond. "Our approach, deeply rooted in continuous improvement and innovation, also leverages advanced AI algorithms to ensure our users stay leaps and bounds ahead of the growing competition."

The Edge in a Competitive Landscape

To thrive in the competitive vacation rental market, leveraging a deep understanding of market trends, high-quality data, guest demand, and strategic pricing supported by more than a decade of expertise and machine learning is essential. Beyond's innovative bundle of features comes equipped with predictive analytics and data-driven strategies tailored to your unique listing. With Beyond's Predictive Revenue Solution, property managers can:

Automatically adjust prices in real-time with guest search data, guaranteeing optimal rates to boost revenue and occupancy.

Define and track revenue objectives and measure historical revenue performance against annual targets.

Generate customized pricing recommendations crafted by vacation rental experts tailored to your unique listing and market with unmatched accuracy.

Create a Custom Comp Set in any market to determine where next to invest.

Share downloadable detailed market insights in one click, to help guide actionable decision-making and drive impactful conversations.

Use the industry-leading connected and sourced data to accurately price your listings.

"Imagine having the power to predict the future of the market and price your rental optimally at any given moment, even when the rest of the market is losing out on bookings" added Brendell. "That's the edge we provide. Our bundle isn't just about surviving; it's about succeeding against the odds."

Real Results That Speak Volumes

Customers who integrated Search Powered Pricing within Beyond's platform witnessed significant revenue growth, totaling an additional $5 million over six months. These numbers aren't just impressive—they're a testament to the potential success hosts and property managers can achieve with the right tools.

"Beyond has undoubtedly saved our team hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of manual pricing analysis and updates," says Rodney Culiver, the COO of a property management company in Key West, FL. "Since incorporating Beyond, it has allowed us to reach that 'next level' success, Beyond is a user-friendly and hands-on dynamic pricing tool that will simplify your job and increase your bottom line."

Modern travel trends demand a level of adaptability and foresight that traditional revenue management methods simply cannot provide. Beyond's Predictive Revenue Solution has advanced the options available to hosts and property managers by offering detailed insights into market behavior, guest demand, and pricing, giving their users a distinct advantage.

Take Action Now

Don't let a downward trend determine your success. Learn more about how Beyond's Predictive Revenue Solution can transform your business. Maximize your revenue, minimize your effort, and rise above the rest.

Step into the future of vacation rental pricing with Beyond

About Beyond

Beyond is the #1 revenue management system to help unlock new ways to make money with your vacation rentals. Our solutions have helped our customers increase their annual revenue by up to 40%. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has supported over 350,000 properties in more than 15,000 locations worldwide, and our unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, advanced global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, adapt, inform, and automate action for short-term rental managers and owners. Learn more at Beyond .

