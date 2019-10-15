Beyond Limits and the Houston Astros Hit it Out of the Park to Help Kids

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced it has made a $12,000.00 donation to the Astros Foundation and the Astros Youth Academy, with $500.00 donated for every homerun hit over the prominent Beyond Limits sign on the left-field wall this 2019 season. A total of 24 homeruns were hit over the sign, with slugger Alex Bregman in the lead with 6 homeruns. Jose Altuve scored 4, with contributions from other Astros including George Springer with 3, Aledmys Diaz and Yordan Alvarez with 2 apiece, and Yuli Gurriel, Tony Kemp, Josh Reddick, and Robinson Chirinos with 1 homer each.

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. They seek to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition/honor of the nation's military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. Their cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros MLB Youth Academy and the Astros RBI Program (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities).

The Astros MLB Youth Academy provides free baseball and softball leagues, instructional camps, tutoring, and career development resources for kids ages 7-17. The Astros MLB Youth Academy also offers critical social services for local youth, including education, sports involvement, and career development.

"As a corporate sponsor of the Houston Astros we are proud to support the valuable work they do for the Houston community through the Astros Youth Academy (AYA)," said Trey Fleming, Global Client Executive & Sports Science Business Leader at Beyond Limits. "The life lessons young players learn through the AYA will follow them far beyond the baseball or softball diamond, and in many cases will directly contribute to their success on and off the field."

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a full-stack Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with proprietary cognitive technologies, to help companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. We apply a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with higher order symbolic AI and expert human knowledge to deliver intuitive cognitive reasoning and information. The result is faster, better decisions that reduce risk and increase revenue. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

