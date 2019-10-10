Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat Joins Board of Advisors for the Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies (CAST) at Caltech

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its CEO AJ Abdallat has joined the Board of Advisors for the Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies (CAST) at Caltech.

CAST is a facility where researchers and machines work together and learn from each another. CAST is involved in cutting edge research, including but not limited to: robotics, drones, next generation AI algorithms and image processing.

Beyond Limits is transforming proven space and defense technologies from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense into innovative solutions that address the emerging AI markets. These technologies were developed by a team of engineers at Caltech/Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) over the last two decades and were funded by NASA and the Department of Defense to address their complex and far-reaching problems. Beyond Limits has worked with Caltech for several years.

"I'm honored to join the advisory board of CAST," said Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat. "Our organizations share the same pursuit of knowledge to advance AI in the fields of drone research, autonomous exploration, bio-inspired systems and more."

In serving on the Board, Abdallat will share Beyond Limits' vast pool of AI knowledge with CAST. Beyond Limits combines symbolic AI techniques with numeric approaches like machine learning, plus encoded human knowledge to produce Cognitive AI systems that think like human experts. Conventional "black box" approaches like machine learning, deep learning or neural networks cannot explain their reasoning, but Beyond Limits AI delivers clear explanations of its reasoning in transparent, evidence-based audit trails that both humans and machines can understand.

