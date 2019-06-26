Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat to Keynote at VentureBeat's Transform 2019

GLENDALE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its CEO AJ Abdallat will be a key presenter at VentureBeat's Transform 2019, to be held on July 10 and 11 in San Francisco, CA.

Abdallat will join a group of esteemed AI thought leaders on July 10th when he takes the VentureBeat stage to discuss how Beyond Limits is accelerating business with AI. He will describe how Beyond Limits AI technologies that were originally developed for NASA space missions are now being applied to solve complex problems on earth. He will explain how AI technology works for industry and how large-scale problems can be solved with cognitive AI.

Abdallat will also touch on key issues for artificial intelligence, such as earning trust on the path to autonomy, and the importance of explainability so AI systems can explain their reasoning to people in the decision-making loop.

Also presenting at VentureBeat Transform will be Beyond Limits Chief Product Officer Yonatan Hagos. Hagos will address thought leaders at VentureBeat's VIP Forum, a special executive track during Transform 2019, on the topic: "What is cognitive AI? How enterprises can utilize this advanced form of AI and leverage human expertise to tackle real problems in their business".

For more information and to register for Transform 2019 see: https://www.vbtransform.com

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a full-stack Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with proprietary cognitive technologies, to help companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. We apply a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with higher order symbolic AI and expert human knowledge to deliver intuitive cognitive reasoning and information. The result is faster, better decisions that reduce risk and increase revenue. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

