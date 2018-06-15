Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat to Speak at The Atlantic's Future:Now Event for HPE's Discover 2018 Conference

GLENDALE, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today that the company's CEO, AJ Abdallat, will be speaking at The Atlantic magazine's Future:Now event for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Discover 2018 Conference. The event will be at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, June 18.

AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits will share his expert knowledge about AI and cognitive intelligence at The Atlantic's Future:Now Event for HPE's Discover 2018 Conference.

Future:Now is an editorial event produced by The Atlantic to kick off HPE's Discover conference. The event will explore the intersection of AI technology and humanity. AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits will share his expert knowledge about AI and cognitive intelligence while exploring what's next for technology and innovation. The panel discussion, titled "Being Human in the Age of AI," will be moderated by Steve Clemons, Washington Editor at Large, The Atlantic.

HPE Discover 2018 is a premier global event for customers and partners of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Thousands of technology professionals and IT-decision makers will attend to experience the full depth, breadth and innovation of the industry-leading HPE portfolio, all together in one place. HPE's Discover 2018 conference theme of "Accelerating Next" emphasizes the world where technology, apps and data are driving digital transformation, reshaping markets and disrupting every industry.

Launched in 2014, Beyond Limits is a pioneering artificial intelligence company that produces cognitive AI systems with human-like reasoning available for the first time to transform the performance of industrial and enterprise operations and systems. The company leverages advanced technologies developed at Caltech's famed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for the NASA space program, as well as breakthrough technology innovations originated by Beyond Limits scientists and engineers.

Beyond Limits is the only AI company in the world with advanced technology proven in extreme environments from space missions to subsurface oil and gas exploration. Today, Beyond Limits goes beyond conventional AI, applying cognitive AI software inventions to solve complex mission-critical business, industrial and medical problems for companies here on earth.

"It is an honor to address the Future:Now audience of industry leaders," says AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. "I firmly believe that artificial intelligence technology can help magnify the talents of human beings and make life better. These conversations about AI and humanity are essential. At Beyond Limits we are tackling some of the toughest problems enterprises face, in energy exploration, healthcare, medical research, and logistics. We look forward to advancing the benefits that AI can bring to the world."

To RSVP and for more details about Future:Now visit http://futurenow.theatlantic.com/

Beyond Limits was selected as the Silver Stevie® Award Winner in the 2018 American Business Awards®, winner for the Tech Trailblazers Award in the category of artificial intelligence and has been covered in the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, Entrepreneur, ZDNet and the International Business Times. The company closed a Series B with BP Ventures in mid-2017 for $20 million, and since then has rapidly expanded staffing with some of the most talented minds in the AI industry.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a unique AI company, with proud Caltech/JPL heritage in our leadership team, and advanced technology developed for the NASA space program. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with the company's breakthrough cognitive technology, to go beyond conventional AI, blending deep learning and machine learning tools together with symbolic AIs that emulate human reasoning. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

