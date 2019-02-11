Beyond Limits CEO Takes AI One Step Beyond with Montgomery Summit Presentation

GLENDALE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its CEO AJ Abdallat will be a key presenter at the annual Montgomery Summit in Santa Monica, California, March 6-7.

Abdallat will present the company's breakthrough approach to AI (artificial intelligence) to Montgomery's global community of over 1,000 venture capitalists, innovators, and executive leaders. The presentation will showcase how Beyond Limits cognitive AI solutions go beyond conventional AI to solve complex business problems for the world's most demanding industries.

Beyond Limits combines human knowledge with machine learning. Conventional "black box" approaches like machine learning, deep learning or neural networks cannot explain their reasoning. Beyond Limits delivers clear explanations of its cognitive reasoning in transparent, evidence-based audit trails, including risk and uncertainties. The company's technology is a cognitive leap beyond conventional AI to a human-like ability to perceive, understand, correlate, learn, teach, reason and solve problems faster than existing AI solutions.

The company is transforming proven space and defense technologies from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense into innovative solutions that address the emerging AI markets. These technologies were developed by a team of engineers at Caltech/Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) over the last two decades and were funded by NASA and the Department of Defense to address their complex and far-reaching problems.

More than 2,000 private technology companies were nominated to present at the invitation-only Montgomery Summit. A select group of 140 companies were chosen, representing the most impressive and innovative companies in their fields.

"As a pioneer in artificial intelligence, we are delighted to share key innovations that our customers are using to transform their businesses. Our vision for the future is quite compelling," said AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. "Because are origins are from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it's an honor to speak at the Montgomery Summit in our own backyard in Southern California."

In addition to technology-oriented presentations from companies like Beyond Limits, Summit guests will hear from global leaders and panels of industry luminaires such as PayPal, Nasdaq, EY, JC2 Ventures, and Milken Institute. The Montgomery Summit also hosts 'The Rise of the Female Entrepreneur' program to highlight the growing number of female entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators. As Beyond Limits core values include diversity and inclusion, the company celebrates the fact that the program has grown to more than 450 attendees, including top female CEOs and partners from leading venture capitalist firms.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a full-stack artificial intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions. With proud Caltech/JPL heritage in our leadership team, and advanced technology developed for the NASA space program. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with the company's breakthrough cognitive technology, to go beyond conventional AI, blending deep learning and machine learning with symbolic AI to emulate human-like reasoning. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

