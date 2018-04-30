Beyond Limits Cognitive Artificial Intelligence Leader Supports Women in Tech at WomenHack

GLENDALE, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing solutions, has announced its participation in an event hosted by WomenHack, an organization that connects female talent to leading companies in technology. WomenHack's goal is to create accessibility and transparency for women in the industry via recruiting events, strategic alliances, and anonymous workplace reviews. Their invitation-only events are geared toward data scientists, product/project managers, software engineers, and UI/UX designers.

Anamika Bir, Software Developer and Jessica Simm, Marketing Producer. Evan Jennings, Recruitment Coordinator.

As a pioneer of advanced AI solutions, Beyond Limits depends on access to top talent and aims to be at the forefront of gender equality in the workforce. This is especially applicable to the technology industry, where women continue to be underrepresented. According to US Department of Labor, 57% of the labor force is female, but only 26% of them are employed in computer and mathematical occupations. In addition, there is still a 21.4% annual wage gap for fulltime, year-round workers.

"Time and again, women have proven themselves to be not only competent but also highly competitive candidates in the technology workforce," says Beyond Limits Recruitment Coordinator, Evan Jennings. She adds, "Beyond Limits is committed to creating an environment where women with technical skills can flourish. That's why we're thrilled to be a part of WomenHack's initiative, and we hope that our relationship with them encourages women everywhere to pursue their passions in the tech industry."

Beyond Limits specializes in AI systems that go beyond conventional artificial intelligence to new levels of cognitive reasoning, similar to human intuition. With a technology legacy from the US space program, the company synthetizes technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) plus its own innovations to create industrial-strength AI solutions to help transform companies worldwide.

"I feel fortunate to work for a company that encourages my strengths and furthers my career goals," says Anamika Bir, Beyond Limits Software Developer. "I appreciate that the company is forward-thinking in our approach to workplace equality and diversity. Working at a company like Beyond Limits gives me the freedom to do what I do best."

Other members of the company, including CEO AJ Abdallat and Marketing Producer Jessica Simm, share this view.

"Our goal is to hire top talent, regardless of gender, age, background or culture. We are changing the world with our technology, and we need the brightest minds working at Beyond Limits. Those minds come from all types of people, from all over the world," says AJ Abdallat, CEO. "Here at Beyond Limits, we welcome the conversation that the industry is having about advancing gender equality in every aspect of the business."

Simm adds, "This issue is particularly important to keep in mind when we communicate to internal and external stakeholders. We have to stop and ask ourselves, 'Is this material pertinent for everyone? Is it unintentionally slanted toward one gender? How can we continue to create an equitable environment for everyone?"

Beyond Limits' efforts to foster workplace equality won't stop with one recruitment event. The company intends to continue pursuing outreach opportunities that promote female participation in the technology industry.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a pioneering AI company with a unique legacy from the US space program. The company is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with the company's breakthrough cognitive technology, to go beyond conventional AI, blending deep learning and machine learning tools together with symbolic AIs that emulate human intuition. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 703

194143@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-limits-cognitive-artificial-intelligence-leader-supports-women-in-tech-at-womenhack-300638285.html

SOURCE Beyond Limits

Related Links

http://www.beyond.ai

