Beyond Limits Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Sharing Accumulated Expertise across a Variety of Industries with Its Innovative Cognitive AI

The cognitive AI built by Beyond Limits combines the expertise of human knowledge with a symbolic AI engine to support human decision makers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American symbolic artificial intelligence (AI) for business process automation (BAS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Beyond Limits with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award. Pushing past conventional AI limitations with regard to defined data sets and controlled environments, Beyond Limits' AI draws from small, incomplete, or unstructured data sources and provides auditable solutions. For a variety of highly complex use cases of interdependent systems and variables, Beyond Limits' cognitive AI advisors help organizations replicate the performance of top-performing individuals to guide decision making across the board.

"Beyond Limits brings to market a cognitive AI system capable of making independent decisions from missing, misleading, or sparse data, which enables decision making similar to human reasoning," said Clare Walker, Industry Analyst. "While most AI services rely on traditional numeric and machine learning (ML) approaches to create new, clean visualizations of existing data to solve clearly defined problems, Beyond Limits leverages numeric and ML layers with symbolic reasoning to create solutions on the fly. The system draws from nearly any possible data formats. When little or no data is available, the symbolic technologies rely on their deductive, inductive, and abductive reasoning capabilities."

The company's advisors, or cognitive agents, provide tangible results and recommendations that are always explainable. These explainable results, or transparent audit trails, are derived from cognitive patterns of life technologies that automatically capture all of the internal inferences that were used to generate the result. These audit trails are used internally to provide heuristics and hints to other reasoners, and these trails can be reformulated by other symbolic technologies into a variety of formats, such as narratives..

Beyond Limits leverages cognitive AI to apply optimization and results-oriented solutions that are generally applicable to a variety of production environments. These solutions can also be customized for the highly complex needs of specific customers. In situations where slightly changing process margins can yield millions of dollars in savings, Beyond Limits is focused on developing strategic applications for high-value assets. By surpassing simple predictive maintenance, Beyond Limits technology shows its understanding of the entire system of production operations as a linked whole and enables continuous operations with greater efficiency.

"Originating from technology developed for autonomous space missions, Beyond Limits' cognitive AI systems mimic human-like reasoning. Pushing past conventional AI's limitations to defined data sets and controlled environments, Beyond Limits' AI draws from small, incomplete, or unstructured data sources and provides reasoned and auditable solutions," noted Walker. "For a variety of highly complex use cases of interdependent systems and variables, Beyond Limits' cognitive AI advisors help organizations replicate the top-performing and most experienced individuals in a facility to guide decision making across the board."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a full-stack Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with proprietary cognitive technologies, to help companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. We apply a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with higher order symbolic AI and expert human knowledge to deliver intuitive cognitive reasoning and information. The result is faster, better decisions that reduce risk and increase revenue. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

