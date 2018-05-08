Beyond Limits Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

GLENDALE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing solutions, announced today that the company was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best New Product category in The 16th Annual American Business Awards®. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Beyond Limits was nominated in the Best New Product category for Artificial Intelligence.

Launched in 2014, Beyond Limits is a pioneering artificial intelligence company leveraging advanced technologies developed at NASA's famed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the company offers cognitive AI and reasoning systems available for the first time to improve the performance of industrial and enterprise systems.

Beyond Limits is the only AI company in the world with advanced technology proven in extreme environments from space exploration to oil and gas exploration. Today, Beyond Limits goes beyond conventional AI, applying pioneering cognitive AI inventions with proven technologies from the space program to solve complex mission-critical business, industrial and medical problems for companies here on earth.

"It is an honor to be selected as the Silver Steve Award Winner in this year's annual American Business Awards," says AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. "This recognition highlights our continuous effort to go beyond the capabilities of conventional artificial intelligence and deliver significant transformation for our customers. Our goal is to magnify human talent by solving down-to-earth problems for industries with great scale that touch millions of people such as energy, healthcare, logistics and finance."

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Beyond Limits was also selected as a nominee for the 2018 Edison Awards, and has been covered in the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, Entrepreneur, ZDNet and the International Business Times. The company closed a Series B with BP Ventures in mid-2017 for $20 million, and since then has rapidly expanded staffing with some of the most talented minds in the AI industry.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a unique AI company, with proud Caltech/JPL heritage in our leadership team, and advanced technology developed for the NASA space program. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with the company's breakthrough cognitive technology, to go beyond conventional AI, blending deep learning and machine learning tools together with symbolic AIs that emulate human reasoning. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

