Beyond Limits Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Transforming the Industrial AI Solutions Industry with Its Cutting-Edge Hybrid AI Technology

Beyond Limits stands out with its neuro-symbolic AI approach, blending traditional numeric AI tools with symbolic AI techniques to support human decision-making and magnify human talent

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the industrial AI solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Beyond Limits with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Beyond Limits is an American company founded in 2014 that provides superior artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, combining numeric AI tools like machine learning and neural networks with symbolic AI techniques to deliver human-like reasoning and overcome the limitations of conventional AI solutions.

Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits' Hybrid AI technology offers insights from data and human expertise, providing cognitive reasoning that expands human decision-making. The company's AI models are trained on vast datasets and the knowledge of seasoned industry experts to deliver in-depth and highly sophisticated explanations and recommendations that mirror human cognitive processes.

This groundbreaking technology helps businesses foresee potential industrial problems, diagnose issues, and recommend effective solutions in a wide range of industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, energy, utilities, and healthcare. However, its technology goes beyond data analysis; it interprets data in context, offering nuanced, reliable, and actionable insights, making Beyond Limits a game-changer in empowering businesses with a new breed of AI-driven solutions.

"To address the limitations of conventional AI solutions, Beyond Limits employs a unique hybrid approach of combining traditional numeric AI tools (including ML, neural networks, and deep learning) with advanced symbolic AI techniques that emulate human intuition, thereby delivering cognitive reasoning and intelligence that support human decision-making," said Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Beyond Limits' next-generation cognitive technology is constantly evolving and expanding, backed by the expertise of over 280 highly skilled employees working in multiple locations worldwide, including California, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Taiwan, Jordan, and Dubai. To further expand its services, the company plans to launch its upcoming suite of hybrid AI solutions, which are expected to provide unparalleled operational insights, decision-making support, and significant improvements in efficiency and sustainability. These initiatives showcase Beyond Limits' ability to translate cutting-edge AI solutions into powerful tools that address specific, real-world challenges in industrial settings.

"Beyond Limits continues to extend its established leadership in the industrial AI solutions space by releasing several hybrid AI solutions for the energy, manufacturing, and utility sectors. Planned deliverables include its Global Operations Advisor for plants and facilities, sensor placement and leak detection for water utilities, KBOps to create structured knowledge bases and boost expert guidance company-wide, and a Predictive Recommendation engine to drive preventative maintenance efforts" noted Sebastián Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is an industrial grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, advanced manufacturing, fintech and healthcare.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, the company's Hybrid AI solutions take a neuro-symbolic approach that uniquely combines human knowledge from domain experts with operational content to deliver solutions that reason, even with imperfect information. Trusted autonomy adapts to the degree humans need to be 'in-the-loop' for AI solutions to perform well in the real world to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company has been honored by: Database Trends and Applications as one of their Awesome Companies in AI 2023; Frost & Sullivan as a Company of the Year for their 2021 Best Practices Award; and by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups.

