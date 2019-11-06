Beyond Measure Launches New Online Fundraising Platform for Private Schools Designed by Shift3 Technologies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift3 Technologies (Shift3), a developer of custom enterprise software, today announced the launch of Beyond Measure (gobeyondmeasure.org), a classroom funding platform built to serve private schools' specific needs.

"After getting involved at our children's school, we saw first-hand the challenges administrators face raising money while operating a modest facility, managing a staff and striving to give the students the best possible educational experience," said John-Paul Lake, co-founder for Beyond Measure. "We had the idea to create an online classroom funding platform so teachers could ask donors for resources needed to fund their classroom projects and other educational enrichment costs. Shift3 took our vision and made a tangible, beautiful, efficient website with the potential to help private faith-based schools, teachers and students excel."

Prior to Beyond Measure, private schools had to rely on less reliable methods to raise money, such as annual fundraising events, product sales, or other events limited in reach to local donors. In addition, these other methods are often time intensive and provide lower net return after deducting for costs of third-party fees and related expenses.

"Beyond Measure is an example of how a great digital platform can solve everyday challenges and provide real benefits to communities," said JP Prendergast, senior business development manager, Shift3. "Creating technology that makes a positive impact is our specialty, and Beyond Measure demonstrates how Shift3 can turn your passion into action."

About Shift3 Technologies:

Shift3 Technologies (Shift3), a Bitwise company, builds quality custom enterprise software, apps and websites that deliver results. The digital solutions developed by Shift3 help businesses run efficiently, while reducing cost and errors internally. The company is also passionate about leveraging technology to create positive social change. If you have an idea for how to change the world, improve your business or create connections, visit www.shift3tech.com to see how to make your digital dreams a reality.

About Beyond Measure:

John-Paul & Ingrid Lake have seen the needs of the schools they have attended from several different perspectives. In getting to know the administrators and teachers, they saw that while operating in modest facilities and managing a staff that earns less than their public-school counterparts, there is always a desire to provide the best education. Beyond Measure was started because they believe in the transformative power of a Christian education while understanding the unique challenges private schools often face. Through the generous gifts of donors partnering with ministry-led educators, we collectively have the power to impact each child and create dynamic and thriving classrooms.

