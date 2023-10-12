BEYOND MEAT® NAMED FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL PLANT-BASED MEAT PARTNER OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK KNICKS AND NEW YORK RANGERS

News provided by

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

12 Oct, 2023, 09:25 ET

Beyond Meat's Delicious Plant-Based Products Will Be Exclusively Featured at the GO BEYOND® GRILL, a Brand-New, First-of-Its-Kind Dedicated Concession Stand on the Madison Square Garden Concourse

Fans Will Be Able to Find Beyond Meat Menu Items at Multiple Concession Stands Throughout The Garden to Meet the Growing Consumer Demand for Nutritious and Sustainable Food Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") announced today a new partnership with Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, naming the brand the first-ever Official Plant-Based Meat Partner of Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, Knicks Gaming (NBA 2K League), New York Rangers, and the Arena Concert Series at Madison Square Garden.

The GO BEYOND® GRILL, a brand-new, first-of-its-kind dedicated concession stand, will exclusively feature and serve Beyond Meat's delicious plant-based meat products in the Madison Square Garden sixth floor concourse, and will be open during events at The Garden including sports, music and live entertainment. Beyond Meat products that will be available at the stand include the new Beyond® Smashable Burger, the new, meatier Beyond Sausage®, and two exclusive dishes featuring Beyond Steak®, a certified heart-healthy food by the American Heart Association.

Featured menu items at the GO BEYOND® GRILL to include:

  • Beyond Burger® – Broadway Edition: Two seared Beyond Smashable Burger patties topped with plant-based cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and Rafters sauce served on a toasted sesame seed bun
  • Beyond® OG Bratwurst Sausage: A juicy Beyond Sausage Brat Original link topped with caramelized onions and German mustard served in a toasted roll     
  • Beyond® Spicy "Showtime" Sausage: A juicy Beyond Sausage Hot Italian link topped with marinara sauce, peppers & onions served in a toasted roll
  • Beyond® Empire State of Nachos: Seared Beyond Steak served atop crispy tortilla chips with creamy plant-based nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo salsa and pickled jalapenos
  • Beyond® The Garden Steak Tacos: Seared Beyond Steak topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo and micro cilantro served in warm flour tortillas
  • Beyond® Chili and the City: Sauteed Beyond Beef® simmered with onions, crushed tomatoes and kidney beans in a flavorful chili sauce

In addition, select Beyond Meat products will be available at multiple concession stands throughout The Garden, including at Garden Market, making them easily accessible to the millions of visitors The Garden hosts annually.

"Beyond Meat's environmentally-friendly, nutritious products are a perfect match for Madison Square Garden as we continuously strive to deliver a wide array of food and beverage options for our fans – with a focus on sustainability," said David Hopkinson, President and COO, MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across the MSG family of companies. "We are so proud to welcome Beyond Meat to the MSG family as our first-ever Official Plant-Based Meat Partner."

"Madison Square Garden is one of the world's most iconic venues, reaching millions of consumers each year through their robust schedule of sports, music and live entertainment events. We are proud to partner with The Garden to bring increased choice to their fans and make it even easier for event attendees to Go Beyond this season with food options that are not only delicious and satisfying, but that provide robust nutritional and environmental benefits," said Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Beyond Meat.

As part of this partnership, Beyond Meat will receive significant brand promotion during Knicks and Rangers games at The Garden, including in-game LED and dasherboard signage for regular season games televised on MSG Network, as well as LED signage during concerts. Beyond Meat will partner with the Knicks and Rangers digital teams on two custom original content series that will be shown across Knicks and Rangers digital channels. 

Beyond Meat's products are made from simple, plant-based ingredients and offer a good source of protein with less saturated fat than their animal protein equivalents, and no cholesterol or added antibiotics and hormones.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 2023, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 75 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Madison Square Garden Sports
Leah Capobianco
[email protected]

Beyond Meat:
Shira Zackai
[email protected] 

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

