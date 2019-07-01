Beyond Mediterranean: Top Santa Barbara, California Realtor, Cristal Clarke Showcases the Area's Architectural Diversity

MONTECITO, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California coastal city of Santa Barbara is known worldwide as a showcase of Spanish-influenced residential, public and commercial architecture. (Its magnificent Santa Barbara County Courthouse is reportedly the most photographed courthouse in the world.) The design style is, indeed, popular and plentiful in this enchanting town and its neighboring and affluent enclaves: Montecito and Hope Ranch. Looking out over a cityscape of red tile roofs and white adobe walls from the scenic backdrop of hills brimming with 1920s and 30s era homes, it's easy to understand why Santa Barbara is often referred to as "The American Riviera."

World-Class Toro Canyon Estate, just one listing from top Realtor® Cristal Clarke's portfolio of fine properties in Santa Barbara. The magnificent Santa Barbara County Courthouse is reportedly the most photographed courthouse in the world.

"While it seems virtually everyone who lives and visits here loves the warm, romantic ambiance of our Spanish architecture," Clarke says, "Not everyone wants to live in a Mediterranean-style home." As one of the area's most successful Realtors for three decades, and based in Montecito, Clarke is well-respected as a luxury agent, although her knowledge of, and interest in residential architecture allows her to effectively represent a wide range of homes: from small cottages to world-class estates. The diversity of her sales portfolio is proof of that.

"I'm currently representing over 20 listings, ranging from a mid-1970s Santa Barbara triplex to a pair of Montecito French country-style estates," she says, reflecting on the architectural diversity available in the area. "Of course, I have listings considered to be "Mediterranean" in design and feel, but those comprise less than half of my current portfolio."

One of the "French country-style estates" Clarke is referring to was built originally in 1947, which indicates the area's architectural diversity has been alive and well for decades. Within a mile or so of that French-style manor is a second estate Clarke represents that is neither Spanish-Mediterranean nor French inspired. Combining elements of Modernism, post-Modernism, Neoclassicism and Art Deco, it is a singular example of a clean, minimalist aesthetic. Just down the road is yet another Modernist-inspired home that graces Clarke's collection of luxury homes for sale.

Although multi-level homes are plentiful in Santa Barbara and Montecito, single-level contemporary and modern ranch-style residences also grace the communities. There is an abundance of sprawling ranch homes in nearby and fittingly named Hope Ranch as well. The style seems quite appropriate in the enclave, which is spread over rolling, tree-studded terrain hosting miles of equestrian trails.

Reflecting on the home designs prevalent in the communities she covers, Clarke offers, "Architecture of a place tends to naturally favor the backgrounds and tastes of the residents there. For example, in recent history, the area that's now Hope Ranch was ranch land. Its topography lends itself to buildings favoring a horizontal plane and, of course, horses. It follows that the enclave's homeowners have always favored ranch and hacienda-style architecture. On the other hand, in the first couple decades of the 20th century, wealthy individuals and families from the East Coast of the United States discovered Montecito and built grand estates incorporating more sophisticated architectural styles. Noted architects such as George Washington Smith popularized the Spanish Colonial Revival style in Montecito and Santa Barbara. The bottom line is, there is a home, or home away from home, for all tastes here."

