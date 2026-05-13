Beyond Monitoring: How AI Is Turning Pharma CI into a Commercial Decision Engine, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how competitive intelligence should actually work for pharma decision-making. Attendees will learn why the "every team builds their own CI" model creates contradictory intelligence, and what it actually costs in delayed decisions and duplicated spend. The featured speaker will discuss the difference between competitive monitoring (collecting signals) and decision infrastructure (routing the right intelligence to the right team at the right time). Attendees will gain insight into what a three-layer CI architecture looks like with global data scale, proprietary primary intelligence and custom per-function decision workflows on one shared foundation. The speaker will share how leading pharma companies are turning CI from a support function into an enterprise infrastructure that serves every team from one source of truth.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive intelligence (CI) in pharma has a paradox at its center: every function needs it, but when each team builds its own approach, the result is fragmentation, duplicated effort and conflicting decisions. This webinar explores why that model persists, how it weakens decision-making across the organization and why a more unified approach to CI is needed.

When intelligence is scattered across teams and reduced to dashboards and alerts, the function can lose strategic influence. Instead of shaping business decisions, it is often treated as a support service. This session examines the limits of competitive monitoring alone and introduces a broader framework in which one shared intelligence foundation supports multiple functions through tailored views, workflows and decision routing.

The featured speaker will unpack why the current model of fragmented CI persists, what it actually costs organizations in delayed decisions and duplicated effort, and what a fundamentally different architecture looks like, one where public data at a global scale, proprietary primary intelligence from the field and custom per-function decision workflows converge into a single source of truth.

Register for this webinar to learn how competitive intelligence should actually work for pharma decision-making.

Join experts from Anervea.AI, Dr. Sanika Bhide, Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships; and Stephen Shewbrooks, Vice President, US Sales, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Monitoring: How AI Is Turning Pharma CI into a Commercial Decision Engine.

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