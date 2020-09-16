Beyond Outperforms US in SMB Processing Growth & Retention

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond outperformed the SMB market in both year over year growth in processing volume and in merchant retention, when compared to a recent report published by top electronic payments analytics and consulting firm The Strawhecker Group (TSG).

Beyond increased Net Revenue by 23 percent during Q2, exceeding the aggregate U.S. small and medium business (SMB) market's performance, which had a net revenue reduction of 19 percent during the same time period.

Analysis on the U.S. SMB market was conducted using TSG's proprietary Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) platform, which tracks more than 45 percent of all U.S. processing merchants and more than one trillion dollars in annualized transactions.

"I am so proud of all the hard work our team put in to make this happen," said Beyond founder and CEO Robert O. Carr. "We make promises to both our clients and sales team that we will not arbitrarily raise prices (for clients) or change our compensation structure (for sales). The fact that we could get through the worst of the COVID-19 crisis without breaking these promises, is a testament to the fact that people (whether salespeople or customers) still appreciate being treated fairly and with respect."

"We have built the most effective team in the business," said Chief Sales Officer Brent Rose. "We give our sales and service teams the tools to succeed and we provide them with the best support team in the industry." Information about sales careers at Beyond can be found here.

Beyond is a financial technology and transactions company offering a suite of business tools and services including payment processing, employee management, business capital, and point-of-sale.

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a fast-growing analytics and consulting firm. The company serves the entire payments ecosystem, from fintech startups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm provides its clients with advisory services, research and analytics to help them plan and execute their strategic initiatives. Based in Omaha, a recognized payments industry hub, TSG is an established leader in this high-growth, ever-evolving space.

