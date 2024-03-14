Beyond Peat™ Bio-Fiber™ Sustainable Organic Soil Conditioner Now Available Nationwide at The Home Depot

Company's Bio-Fiber technology enhances root development and improves moisture retention



Highlights:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Peat™ , a line of sustainable, peat-free soil mixes, has announced the nationwide launch of their newest product, Bio-Fiber™ Organic Soil Conditioner . This latest product offering is designed to give consumers an environmentally friendly peat moss alternative product to amend their soil.

Leveraging Bio-Fiber™ Technology that absorbs up to 7x its own weight in water, Beyond Peat™ Bio-Fiber Organic Soil Conditioner improves nutrient availability and soil quality. Made with environmentally friendly ingredients, it's ready-to-use and ideal for lawns, flower and vegetable gardens, raised beds, trees and shrubs.

Known for holding up to seven times its own weight in water and producing up to 25% more air space than traditional peat moss, Beyond Peat's Bio-Fiber Technology is unique in that it improves nutrient availability and soil quality without the use of peat. Peat is a non-renewable resource, and its mining and transportation can dramatically impact the environment.

Using 100% sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, this peat-free alternative can be used in flower beds, raised beds, vegetable gardens, container gardening, trees & shrubs, and both new and established lawns.

"Bio-Fiber Organic Soil Conditioner is the perfect solution for home gardeners who care about sustainable products, organic ingredients, and performance" said Tim Rensch, president of Beyond Peat. "We're happy to offer this peat-free product to consumers because it gives peace of mind while yielding excellent results—it's a win-win solution all around."

Beyond Peat Bio-Fiber Organic Soil Conditioner is available nationwide at The Home Depot .

For more information on Bio-Fiber Organic Soil Conditioner and Beyond Peat, visit their website at beyondpeat.com.

