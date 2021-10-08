Beyond Protocol and Heads and Tails, Inc. Form Investment Group to Keep the Dream Alive at the Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the formation of an investment group with the Field of Dreams' agency of record, Heads and Tails, Inc. to keep the dream alive in Dyersville, IA.

The investment group will partner with the ownership group of the Field of Dreams to enable the metaverse at the iconic landmark. An announcement will be made at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA on October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM CT.

WHO: Jonathan Manzi, Founder & CEO, Beyond Protocol

Tony Loiacono, CEO, Heads and Tails, Inc. & Senior Advisor to Beyond Protocol

Matt Schultz, Lead Singer of Cage the Elephant & Beyond Protocol Partner

Brendon Burns, Sports and Media Solutions Group, Cisco Systems WHAT: Field of Dreams Ownership Announcement by Beyond Protocol & Heads and Tails, Inc. WHERE: Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Rd, Dyersville, IA 52040 WHEN: October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM CT

"We're excited to partner with Tony Loiacono and the ownership team at the Field of Dreams to keep the dream alive," said Jonathan Manzi, CEO of Beyond Protocol. "Enabling the metaverse at the Field of Dreams will ensure the magic of the field lives on for years to come."

"We're looking forward to next steps at the Field of Dreams, where we have been planning this announcement for over a year," said Brendon Burns of the Sports and Media Solutions Group at Cisco Systems. "We wish Tony and Beyond Protocol all the best. Keep the dream alive."

Background

In 1990, Dan McClean, a local Dyersville, Iowa die cast toy manufacturer and attorney, put together a dream to have Hollywood Celebrities play on the original Field of Dreams. He called Tony Loiacono at the Upper Deck Company, and the rest is history.

In 1991 and 1992, the Upper Deck Company sponsored a celebrity game at the field. The team's presence at the field on Sunday afternoons once a month attracted thousands of additional fans to the field. Executive producer Tony Loiacono, who later received the key to the city, brought Hall of Famers like Bob Gibson, Reggie Jackson and Bob Feller to take on Hollywood stars like Richard Dean Anderson, Kelsey Grammer, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Meat Loaf in a charity game. The two games raised over $100,000 for local charities.

"I met Tony for the first time back in 1993 when he was running The Ted Williams Card Company, when he took on the ambitious project of presenting the Negro Leagues to the world through baseball cards," said Negro Leagues Baseball Historian Phil S. Dixon. "It has been my pleasure to work with Tony and his organization. His innovations in baseball changed my life, and in the ensuing decades have brought joy to many. He is a visionary with a passion for sports. I am very excited to know that he is now connected with the Field of Dreams."

"Tony Loiacono has the midas touch when it comes to capturing the magic sports properties," said actor Jerry Houser, known as Killer Carlson in Slapshot. "I had the pleasure to play on the Field of Dreams in 1991 when Tony had the foresight to combine celebrities and baseball all stars. To say I still have goosebumps would be an understatement."

"The Upper Deck Field of Dreams Charity Game was one of the highlights of my sports publicity career," said Jackie Lapin, Founder of SpeakerTunity. "I remember standing in the corn, listening to the crickets, as I am cueing these great Hall of Fame players Bob Gibson, Reggie Jackson and others onto the field as they emerged from the fog -- as if from another time or another dimension. And waiting for them were Hollywood & Music Stars Kelsey Grammer, Jason Priestly, Meatloaf and others."

"Going home on the plane the next day, I was thrilled to see the incredible highlights featured on CNN," added Lapin. "It was the first major event staged on that field since Field of Dreams had hit the screen—and everyone was enthralled."

"When Tony called me on my way west to retool Upper Decks PR and sports marketing ams and asked about a celebrity game versus the Heroes of Baseball, my reply was 'Celebrity All Star hockey goes to the cornfield,'" said Andy Abramson, who led Upper Deck's sports marketing and produced the 1991 and 1992 Field of Dreams games. "We put the event on five months later to so much media coverage, it looked like Upper Deck owned ABC's 'The View' and every other outlet."

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

For additional information, please contact Ryan Hughes at [email protected] .

SOURCE Beyond Protocol

Related Links

https://beyond.link

