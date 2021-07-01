Beyond Pulse Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

"Our goal is to drive business growth with more sophistication and strategic direction." Tweet this

"We have assembled an exemplary group of business leaders to help take Beyond Pulse to the next level," said Marc-Andre Maillet, CEO and co-founder, Beyond Pulse. "With their collective experiences, our goal is to drive business growth with more sophistication and strategic direction."

The members of the new board include:

Barry McNeill , CEO Sportsology and Forbes Business Council Member – McNeill has extensive knowledge of the sports wearable technology industry having previously served as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Catapult Sports, as well as CEO for Catapult in its Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Now based in the UK, McNeill's career has been focused on establishing and building visionary technology and leveraging commercial scale and growth.

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse creates smart wearable educational technology developed to help coaches coach better with the athlete at the center. Where most wearable sports technologies aim to improve player performance, Beyond Pulse is dedicated to improving the coach, while also empowering organizations to help develop coaches. Designed by coaches for coaches, Beyond Pulse exists to create a better youth sports culture, by helping coaches be better teachers and leaders. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2017, Beyond Pulse guides coaches in understanding the health and performance of their players, including key development indicators such as Heart Rate, Player Workload, Distance Covered, Speed, High Impact Sprints and Calories. The core strength of Beyond Pulse is the unique team of people who are both experts in their field and passionate about achieving the Beyond Pulse mission – to promote best practices in coaching education and youth development. The BP Smart Belt, affordable and easy-to-use, was developed for coaches, players, clubs and parents. For more information, visit https://beyondpulse.com/en/.

