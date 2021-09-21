Beyond Pulse Launches its Coach Mentorship Program for Soccer Coaches Who Want to Raise Their Game

Developed for coaches of youth soccer programs and clubs throughout the U.S., Beyond Pulse's CMP aims to connect, educate and empower members of the soccer coaching community with a 6-week remote program designed to facilitate learning and growth – all with the intention of educating coaches on the value of:

Data and analytics gathering from Beyond Pulse smart belts from team training.

Measuring the data from sessions to create actionable insights.

Mentors and peers who share feedback to help each other execute and carry out next steps.

Planning and identifying where they should make adjustments.

"With this program, we are not only offering training insights with our data and analytics, but we are selling a culture where growth and learning are made accessible for coaches by coaches," said Marc-Andre Maillet, CEO and co-founder, Beyond Pulse. "We are seeing more kids drop out of sports before they get to high school - and that is concerning. With that, we hope we can inspire coaches to look at coaching from a new angle…a holistic one. We believe that leads to better coaching, which means better experiences for kids."

The curriculum includes weekly pre-session topic reviews, open forums, metric comprehension + platform navigation, coaching education, parent relations and club development. All sessions are 60-minutes long and encourage participant engagement and interaction.

An impressive lineup of 16 decorated coaches and influencers in soccer are slated as key speakers for CMP, including:

Anson Dorrance – University of North Carolina Women's Soccer Head Coach.

– Women's Soccer Head Coach. John O'Sullivan – Author, Speaker, Founder of Changing the Game Project.

– Author, Speaker, Founder of Changing the Game Project. Sarah McQuade – Coaching Development Consultant.

– Coaching Development Consultant. Larry Sunderland – Head of Player Development at FC Cincinnati.

– Head of Player Development at FC Cincinnati. Marc Dos Santos – Former Vancouver Whitecaps Head Coach.

Select coaches who have shown their dedication throughout the program will be provided with immersive learning opportunities. This includes a trip to one of Beyond Pulse's select partner locations abroad:

TOVO in Barcelona

Huesca in Spain

Manchester United

Coaches that have shown this level of engagement and commitment in the program qualify to become mentors for future cohorts.

The CMP will be led by Dr. Michael Sup (Co-Founder of Beyond Pulse, former Manchester United Soccer Schools Coach, and Ph.D in Sport and Development); Mark Wilson (Co-Founder of Beyond Pulse, Former Manchester United and FC Dallas player); and Tom Shields (Beyond Pulse Global Director of Club Development and Coach Education).

For more information on Beyond Pulse's Coach Mentorship Program go to: https://info.beyondpulse.com/coach-mentorship-program

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse creates smart wearable educational technology developed to help coaches coach better with the athlete at the center. Where most wearable sports technologies aim to improve player performance, Beyond Pulse is dedicated to improving the coach, while also empowering organizations to help develop coaches. Designed by coaches for coaches, Beyond Pulse exists to create a better youth sports culture, by helping coaches be better teachers and leaders. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2017, Beyond Pulse guides coaches in understanding the health and performance of their players, including key development indicators such as Heart Rate, Player Workload, Distance Covered, Speed, High Impact Sprints and Calories. The core strength of Beyond Pulse is the unique team of people who are both experts in their field and passionate about achieving the Beyond Pulse mission – to promote best practices in coaching education and youth development. The BP Smart Belt, affordable and easy-to-use, was developed for coaches, players, clubs and parents. For more information, visit https://beyondpulse.com/en/ .

