Beyond Semiconductors: VMS Solutions Unveils MOZART 3.0, Bringing High-Tech Precision to Global Manufacturing

FAIRFAX, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS Solutions, a global pioneer in virtual manufacturing and advanced scheduling, officially announces the launch of MOZART 3.0. This AI-native supply chain planning (SCP) platform integrates 25 years of semiconductor-grade scheduling expertise with cutting-edge Generative AI and Reinforcement Learning, setting a new standard for the broader manufacturing sector.

For decades, the semiconductor and display industries have operated under the world's most complex and unforgiving production environments. VMS Solutions has been the silent conductor behind these lines, mastering the art of micro-level scheduling through its flagship MOZART engine. With the release of version 3.0, VMS Solutions is now democratizing this high-tech precision, offering a universal solution for industries ranging from automotive and electronics to everyday consumer, process, and retail sectors.

While many general manufacturers still rely on fragmented data or manual, experience-based planning, MOZART 3.0 introduces a Digital Twin-based architecture that transforms operational uncertainty into absolute visibility. The results are backed by proven performance: companies implementing MOZART have achieved a 5-10% increase in equipment utilization and a 10-30% reduction in inventory levels. Furthermore, the platform improves on-time delivery rates by up to 15% and slashes planning lead times by nearly 50%, delivering an immediate and undeniable ROI.

The defining feature of MOZART 3.0 is its autonomous decision-making capability. Moving beyond rigid, rule-based systems, the new Reinforcement Planning Engine simulates tens of thousands of scenarios to identify the optimal production path automatically. Through an intuitive Generative AI interface, users can engage in real-time dialogue with the system to perform complex "what-if" analyses—such as predicting the impact of a sudden equipment failure—and receive actionable mitigation strategies instantly.

"MOZART 3.0 is not just an incremental update; it is a paradigm shift for any manufacturer facing supply chain volatility," says Dr. Keyhoon Ko, EVP of Global Business and Services at VMS Solutions. "By bringing the sophisticated logic used by global semiconductor leaders into a unified platform that seamlessly supports both cloud-based SaaS and on-premises deployments, we empower manufacturers to orchestrate their shop floors with unprecedented intelligence and agility."

As manufacturing enters the AI era, MOZART 3.0 serves as the bridge between traditional production and the future of autonomous factories. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, with a strategic New York office, VMS Solutions continues to redefine how the world plans, schedules, and optimizes manufacturing through its global innovation centers.

About VMS Solutions

VMS Solutions is a global provider of advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software for complex manufacturing. Its Mozart platform enables manufacturers to optimize production planning and detailed scheduling across semiconductor, display, high-tech, and consumer packaged goods.

Leveraging deep domain expertise and real-world implementation experience, VMS Solutions helps customers improve productivity, reduce cycle time, and enhance operational responsiveness through simulation, digital twin, and AI-driven technologies.

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SOURCE VMS Solutions