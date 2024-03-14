Beyond-Sleep Encourages Everyone to Have a Good Sleep on World Sleep Day, Friday, March 15, 2024

Immerse Yourself into Another World with Beyond-Sleep's Mattresses with Patented Sleep and Sound Technology

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beyond-Sleep, in partnership with "World Sleep Day," encourages everyone to get a good sleep on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Literally.

Zach Sang pictured with the new VibraSonic Memory Foam mattress, featuring six embedded subwoofers for an unmatched immersive sleep and entertainment experience.

As Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager of Beyond-Sleep says, "Our Beyond-Sleep mattresses will elevate your sleep beyond the ordinary."

Throughout March 2024, World Sleep Society is issuing a global call to action for health advocates to organize sleep health awareness activities on and around Friday, March 15, 2024. The sleep professional members of World Sleep Society and industry leaders across over 80 countries are organizing local, regional and national activities to promote sleep health.

"World Sleep Day is the perfect opportunity to combine efforts towards sleep awareness, education, outreach, and community engagement that work toward reducing sleep disparities and ensuring equitable access to healthy sleep for everyone," said Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, co-chair of World Sleep Day.

About the VibraSonic Memory Foam Mattress with Built-In Subwoofers:

Patented sleep-tech transforms your bedroom into an entertainment hub for immersive experiences and a deeper sleep.

Built-In Subwoofers with 2x Satellite Speakers: premium-quality sound for gamers, music lovers, podcasts, and audiobook enthusiasts.

Wireless Multimedia Integration: Stream from devices with Bluetooth ® technology.

technology. Plush Memory Foam: Optimal balance of comfort and support.

Tech-Enhanced Relaxation: Massage modes and sounds for audio therapy and deeper sleep.

Enhanced Gaming: Immerse into gameplay with the built-in subwoofer and game comfortably (and longer) with the adjustable base.

Adjustable Base (Optional): Wirelessly control your comfort with a motorized base that inclines upper and lower mattress sections independently.

Experience the future of sleep tech. View more information at Beyond-Sleep.

About Star Seeds Co. Ltd: Founded in April 1990, Star Seeds is a privately-owned company specializing in the manufacturing of adjustable bases and mattress products. With over 30 years of experience, Star Seeds operates five vertically integrated factories in central Taiwan, boasting over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and employing over 400 dedicated professionals. Star Seeds distributes its products globally through partnerships with leading mattress manufacturers, distributors, and retail stores.

About Beyond-Sleep: Launched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products.

About World Sleep Society World Sleep Society is a non-profit organization registered in the United States with a global membership representing over 80 countries. The mission of World Sleep Society is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society fulfills this mission by encouraging and facilitating sleep health education, research, and patient care throughout the world, particularly in places underserved by sleep medicine. Learn more about World Sleep Society programs at www.worldsleepsociety.org. The 18th World Sleep Day 2024 on March 15, 2024, is the 18th annual call to action for global sleep health. World Sleep Society encourages individuals and organizations worldwide to celebrate healthy sleep, raise awareness of sleep disorders, and advance sleep health. Learn more about World Sleep Day and find additional resources at www.worldsleepday.org.

For more information, contact:

Cathy Lewandowski

CLEWED IN PUBLICITY

(615) 804-6241

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond-Sleep