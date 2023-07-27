Beyond Smart WiFi, boosting customer experience while creating new revenue streams

MIAMI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Technology, a global company with headquarters in the US and offices in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, APAC and Europe, is launching a unique new solution that will shake up dramatically the way we see connectivity in public spaces. Beyond Smart WiFi (BSWF) implies a powerful Artificial Intelligence managed WiFi network that repairs and optimizes itself and is Operator grade. The WiFi automation brings to the table 20% to 30% wireless network OPEX savings, while the Cloud-based WiFi microservices saves around 20% of CAPEX, support WiFi 6, IoT (Internet of Things), AI, automation, and location-based services.

The solution can be integrated into resorts, cruises, malls, theme parks, museums, hospitals, schools and stadiums. Through Precision Marketing by location, BSWF can help companies capture contacts, develop trust relationships, stimulate purchase actions and foster brand loyalty. The platform can segment web visitors based on their interests. Marketers claim to see a 56% increase in their sales when using personalized experiences.

BSWF displays the Adds in the cell phone main screen, while normally the competition sends them via SMS or emails, that become pure spam. "This product could become so relevant that it may change the way WiFi networks are being used by all these businesses", says Guillermo Solomon, US CEO at Beyond Technology.

With this solution, cross-selling and up-selling strategies can be implemented with much better results. For example, inside a shopping center, if a potential customer passes in front of a store and has logged in with a social network (which happens in 40% of the cases), BSWF will get important data, such as gender, age, and attributes. Then, the system can immediately send a personalized ad about the products of that store that could interest the customer, as well as discount coupons with QR codes. This encourages buying in ranges that exceed 50%.

Indoor location with route maps in BSWF is automated with AI, and the network has also Bluetooth and IoT connectivity. If you are in a supermarket and want to buy a folding chair to go camping, instead of looking for an employee, you can get a route map to find the product.

And most importantly, this solution helps to provide the main cybersecurity attributes, guaranteeing shielding and support against malicious use of customer information.

