Beyond SPF: Colorescience® Reveals Results of Patented EnviroScreen™ Technology Study

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience® announces the published results of their study "Beyond sun protection factor: An approach to environmental protection with novel mineral coatings in a vehicle containing a blend of skincare ingredients" in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, that assessed the efficacy of their proprietary EnviroScreen™ technology – a novel, patented formulation that fights against both sun and other environmental factors. Colorescience® is proud to bring true innovation to the sunscreen category by offering enhanced protection with revolutionary ingredient complexes that go beyond traditional SPF to also shield skin from all harmful light wavelengths, environmental pollution and free radical formation that causes premature signs of aging. These advancements in skin protection are at the cutting edge of science and skincare.

The results of the study showed products containing the proprietary EnviroScreen™ technology blend suppressed free radical formation and demonstrated superior performance when tested against comparable products. Colorescience® currently offers three EnviroScreen™ product formulations, including Sunforgettable® Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50, Sunforgettable® Total Protection Body Shield SPF 50 and their bestselling Sunforgettable® Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50, a powder held inside a portable, self-dispensing brush for convenient application. Results of the comparison brush testing showed all other powder sunscreens allowed for substantial free radical formation upon UV exposure at levels sufficient to deplete concentrations of Vitamin E and Vitamin C. Additionally, Colorescience® offers the only powder sunscreen product that has earned the Skin Cancer Foundation's seal for Active Use with water resistance up to 80 minutes.

ABOUT THE CLINICAL STUDY

"I've always said, if one wants to understand a new technology, reach out to the scientists and engineers behind it. Go right to the source. The creators at Colorescience have developed ingenious and unique sunscreen particle coatings that optimize the ability of their physical blockers to keep out the sun and prevent formation of dangerous free radicals. This translates into optimized sun protection for you and me, and they've done the testing to prove it," said Eric Bernstein, MD.

Study investigator, Harry W. Sarkas, Chief Scientist at Solésence, LLC shared, "The collaboration between Solésence and Colorescience was founded on innovating mineral-based UV protection to enhance both elegance and performance. The resulting technology exceeded our expectations to not only shield UVA and UVB, but also to protect against other environmental aggressors."

ABOUT ENVIROSCREEN™ TECHNOLOGY

Colorescience® has developed a line of products using patented EnviroScreen™ Technology which provides chemical-free, mineral protection from the damaging effects of UVA/UVB, HEV/blue light, infrared radiation and environmental pollution in an aesthetically elegant format. These sunscreen formulations contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide actives encapsulated by a patented coating technology and iron oxides, which are blended with a proprietary combination of ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and hydrating molecules. Together with the patented coated actives, this blend of ingredients is designed to nourish skin, help protect against free radicals, and aid in the protection from environmental factors of UVA/UVB, air pollution, blue light and infrared radiation that contribute to skin damage. EnviroScreen™ Technology provides broad spectrum SPF50/PA+++ and PA++++ protection, thereby helping to prevent photoaging by protecting against UV damage and restoring previously damaged skin with rejuvenating active ingredients.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers healthy beauty solutions that are backed by science, allowing every woman to feel confident and empowered in her skin. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with their clinically-tested formulas that are trusted and recommended by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with the best ingredients, Colorescience® delivers immediate and long-term results that provide confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience® products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

