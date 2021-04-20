Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Video Series to Help Brands Increase Their Reach

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, announced today the official launch of its new video series, "Beyond the Scenes," to give brands a better understanding of key strategies to grow their businesses. Hosted by Beyond Spots & Dots' CEO, Andreas Beck, and President and Founder, Melanie Querry, the video series gives viewers exclusive insight into the agency's proven process to help companies drive sales and boost brand awareness.

"As the digital landscape is constantly changing, we understand it can be challenging for brands to keep up with trends and understand the best strategies to maximize their reach," said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. "To achieve optimal results, there are so many complex layers that go into an effective marketing plan rather than a simple one-tier approach. We want this video series to be genuinely useful for viewers, and to provide content that will help our clients make the most out of their marketing investment."

Each video offers invaluable advice about how professionals can improve their marketing performance and build stronger connections with their target audience. The series also provides viewers with the opportunity to get to know the faces behind the Beyond Spots & Dots' agency. As a family-owned business, "Beyond the Scenes" is a way for current and future clients to learn more about the core values fueling the agency's advertising approach.

To view the "Beyond the Scenes" video series, visit:

Our Website at https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/beyondthescenes

Our Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1FD5JLyuAv2ciF43m8rcJQ

Our Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/beyondspotsanddots

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.

