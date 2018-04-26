BEYOND Technology Education, Inc. Innovative Educator Summit

The event brings together educators, administrators and industry experts to discuss the education horizon with the emergence of transformative factors including machine learning, automation, artificial intelligence and other rapidly advancing technologies that will re-shape the lives of young people and the innovative educators that support their learning.

In this rapidly changing environment, the summit seeks to set the stage for the preparation of young people with more advanced skills sets that will allow them entry into emerging high-tech job sectors.

The key drivers for success in classrooms will be "teaching better and faster", which means that educators must be prepared to succeed for the students and keep pace with the rapid evolution of industry needs.

Building on the success of BTE's Summer Computer Teacher Training held for the last 16 years, this year's summit will feature 10 sessions over the 2 days covering topics including Lesson Planning with Mobile Tech and Cloud Computing, Using Schoology with Google Classroom, Social Media for Educators, and Augmented Reality in the Classroom, with more innovative sessions to be added.

Most workshops are being developed and conducted by:

Dr. Malia Hoffmann , Education Professor, Cal. State Fullerton

, Education Professor, Josh Ornelas , Director of Technology, St. Anthony School

, Director of Technology, St. Anthony School Carolyn Grayson , Blogger, Actress, Teacher, La Mirada H.S.

The brand new Kimpton Rowan in Palm Springs, CA will host the event. Packages for educators and sponsors include all deluxe room charges, free valet parking, meal credits and the resort fee has been waived to include several perks. The hotel also features their Michelin trained Executive Chef, Stephen Wambach.

Over the last sixteen years, Ernie Delgado, CEO and co-founder of BTE, has led the modernization of dozens of private, charter, and public schools nationally. "We recognize that in order to close the skills gap with industry we must have an education infrastructure that evolves quickly to the current needs of industry. As companies embrace and develop technology, so too must educational institutions," said Delgado.

The IES event is currently accepting sponsors. Educators and administrators wishing to participate in the event or download an e-flyer can visit www.beyondk12.com/summer

