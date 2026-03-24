Beyond the Checklist: MARly App Introduces Caregiver OS to Detect Early Changes in Condition and Organize Care at Home

New care coordination function transforms everyday caregiving by providing real-time insight—supporting caregivers while helping care teams stay ahead of avoidable health crises.

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- simPAL Solutions has announced an early access release of Caregiver OS™ (Caregiver Operating System), a new care coordination function within its MARly App designed to help caregivers organize care at home while capturing early signs of health change that often go unseen between clinical visits.

As more care shifts into the home, MARly addresses a critical last-mile gap in healthcare by helping patients and caregivers track everyday subtle changes in condition that are often missed in traditional care models. These insights can help care teams more easily identify risks such as medication confusion, worsening symptoms, missed appointments, caregiver burden, and coordination breakdowns—before they escalate into avoidable medical crises.

MARly is not just another checklist app—it's an interactive companion designed to support patients and caregivers. Post this

Individuals, caregivers, families, and healthcare organizations can now request early access to Caregiver OS as MARly expands its user community and continues refining its real-time insight capabilities in real-world caregiving environments.

Nearly 63 million Americans serve as unpaid caregivers, often managing complex care with such unconnected tools as calendars, paper notes, and disconnected apps. That lack of coordination increases caregiver stress while contributing to preventable breakdowns in care.

Subtle changes in appetite, cognition, mobility, medication adherence, or mood often appear days before a medical crisis. While caregivers and patients may notice these shifts, they are rarely documented in a structured way that care teams can act on.

Caregiver OS helps close that gap by organizing care at home while capturing early signs of change. The system brings medications, tasks, caregiver schedules, and communication into one coordinated environment that also supports caregiver well-being.

The platform can be configured for enterprise environments, including Medicare Advantage plans, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), PACE organizations, and other value-based care programs seeking earlier visibility into patient stability and the day-to-day signs that often precede avoidable medical crises.

A direct-to-consumer version is available for families in need. To request access, visit www.marly.health.

MARly App: Built for Real-World Care

MARly is not just another checklist app or patient portal. It is an interactive healthspan companion designed to support patients and caregivers in real time. The platform helps people stay organized, recognize important changes earlier, and feel more confident managing care at home.

At the center of the platform is Caregiver OS™, an operating system for care at home that organizes caregiving into one coordinated experience designed to support caregivers, stabilize care at home, and extend the healthspan of those receiving care.

Showcasing at Leading Healthcare Conferences

MARly is currently being featured at RISE National 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where Medicare Advantage and managed care leaders gather to explore innovations in population health and member engagement.

MARly is also being showcased at the ELEVATE Hospice and Palliative Care Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, which brings together hospice and palliative care leaders focused on improving quality and sustainability in serious illness care.

About MARly

MARly is a healthspan companion app designed to support patients, caregivers, and care teams in delivering safer, more coordinated care at home. Its Caregiver OS features are designed to make care at home more practical, organized, and sustainable for caregivers and families.

By turning everyday caregiving into real-time health insight, MARly helps caregivers, families, and care teams recognize change earlier and keep patients safer at home longer.

SOURCE simPAL Solutions