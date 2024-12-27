Beyond the Cup: The Human Bean's 2024 Giveback Numbers and Highlights

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapping up a milestone year, The Human Bean coffee franchise is sharing the results of their 2024 giveback donation days and specialty drink debuts — illustrating a year-round commitment to community giving and innovative beverage experiences.

The Human Bean’s 2024 Giveback Numbers and Highlights

"We see it every day and looking back on this year, we know coffee is a catalyst for change," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer. "Our customers keep raising the bar of what we're able to achieve during giveback days, and gave more than ever to causes that impact The Human Bean communities and coffee growing regions."

Earth Day Giveback

Drink purchases on Earth Day in April resulted in 52,060 trees planted in coffee-growing regions around the world through Trees for the Future .

St. Jude Giveback

The Human Bean's first ever St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Giveback Day in June raised over $70,055 to support treating and defeating childhood cancer.

Food Drive Giveback

Visits during the company-wide Food Drive Giveback Day in August—when $1 from every drink is donated to local food banks—helped stock food pantry shelves with 202,998 meals.

Coffee for a Cure Giveback

The 19th annual Coffee for a Cure event in October raised a record-breaking $565,453 for breast cancer treatment and prevention programs. The grand total for this ongoing event is now over $4.2 million.

The Human Bean's proprietary Bright® Energy drink — a cooly-convenient blend of clean caffeine and energy-boosting vitamins — launched in January 2024. In the spring, Brown Sugar Boba and Mango Bursting Boba debuted nationwide for a limited time.

With 22 new drive-thru locations added this year, along with a complete redesign of their menu boards nationwide, the coffee franchise is poised for continued growth in 2025.

"It's been an incredible year of firsts for The Human Bean," says Page. "Our team is driven to keep creating and thinking of new ways to enhance the customer experience. Whatever we do, it's with the mission of inspiring community connections, with a bean on top."

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

