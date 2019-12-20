Beyond the Green Country: Costa Rica, Latam's Top High-Value-Added Services Exporter

For the last several years, Costa Rica has become a leading IT hub for digital technologies mainly due to the multi-talented, bilingual workforce with superior skill-sets that attracts international business partners. This has opened an array of opportunities for service exporters and, as a result, 88% of companies in this sector already have experience in international markets.

From the perspective of Catalina Gonzalez, Founding Director of Zambranogroup SAS, of Colombia, "Costa Rican companies in the ICT sector are an important source of work, with highly qualified professionals and with great command of English, which fits perfectly as strategic partners for Colombian companies interested in representing them in the Andean market."

The CEO of Costa Rica's Export Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), Pedro Beirute, explained that over 900 IT companies offer a wide range of services. Its stability, telecom infrastructure, and talented workforce provide international business partners with true value-added services.

"Costa Rica is a regional leader in carrying through R&D innovation from universities into industry, as well as facilitating collaboration between companies. We're a world-class business hub at the heart of the Americas, where collaboration is key and industries reach out and benefit from cross-sector expertise."

Costa Rican businesses have successfully engaged with specialized companies mainly in North and South America, providing solutions in software development, technology commercialization, telecommunications, e-commerce, e-learning, and digital multimedia, and others.

In addition, these companies have invested and fulfilled strict requirements to become part of the recognized country brand Essential COSTA RICA, which has an evaluation protocol based on values to which export companies are subjected in order to improve their processes and be more competitive. Essential COSTA RICA has become guarantee and statement of approval in line with the country's values and standing in the world.

If you want more information about Costa Rica's ICT industry, visit https://esencialcostarica.com/icts/

(BREAKOUT BOX)

Services provided by Costa Rican companies in the ICT sector:

IoT

Machine learning & predictive technologies

Digital media & marketing

Gaming & animation

Mobile app development

Software engineering

Media Contact:

Seth Artavia, sartavia@procomer.com, +506 2505-4732

SOURCE Essential COSTA RICA

Related Links

https://esencialcostarica.com/icts/

